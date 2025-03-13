Arch Manning drops 1-word reaction to Dillon Gabriel flexing insane throwing skills

During last week’s NFL Combine, much was made about Dillon Gabriel’s height, but there’s no debating his arm talent – it's a cannon.

Gabriel’s arm strength is making waves again. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback showed off his insane throwing skills in a video shared Wednesday on his Instagram account, leaving Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning to write a one-word reaction in the comments.

The clip shows Gabriel launching deep throws with ease, dressed in a light purple t-shirt, dark patterned shorts, and white athletic shoes. A group of onlookers watched from the field, observing the impressive display during a training session.

Manning wrote in comments:

“Baller."

Meanwhile, the 2024 NFL draft kicks off on April 25, with the top 32 prospects coming off the board in Round 1. Rounds 2 and 3 follow on April 26 before the draft wraps up with Rounds 4-7 on April 27.

Looking ahead, Gabriel is projected as a middle-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, with some analysts comparing him to Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. Both are left-handed and slightly undersized by NFL standards – Gabriel measured in at 5-foot-11 at the Combine, while Tagovailoa was listed at 6-foot in 2020. Given Miami’s offensive style, Gabriel could be a perfect draft fit for the Dolphins.

Dillon Gabriel might be the best fit for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers don’t need a starting quarterback, but they do need a reliable backup. With both Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs set to hit free agency, neither is worth re-signing. Instead, San Francisco could target a late-round quarterback in the draft, someone who mirrors Brock Purdy’s skill set.

Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel might be the best fit. At the 2025 NFL Combine, Gabriel showcased his abilities in front of pro scouts but had an uneven performance. He skipped the 40-yard dash and struggled with accuracy, particularly on out routes to his left.

Gabriel completed 50% of his throws, with several sailing past his targets. While some incompletions were due to receiver drops, especially on deep balls, his inconsistency raises concerns.

Also Read: Dillon Gabriel flexes arm strength while at practice ahead of 2025 NFL scouting combine

Which team do you think should look to draft Dillon Gabriel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

