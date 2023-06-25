Texas Longhorns football: Four-star recruit Jerrick Gibson commits to play for Texas above Miami, Tennesse and others

The Texas Longhorns have landed a big-time recruit for their 2024 class. Jerrick Gibson, a four-star running back from IMG Academy in Florida, announced his commitment to Texas on Saturday, choosing the Horns over Georgia, Alabama, Miami, Florida and Tennessee.

Gibson is rated as the No. 2 running back and the No. 39 overall player in the 2024 class by the 247Sports Composite. He is also the No. 87 player in the Top247 rankings.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder had offers from many other powerhouses, but he felt a strong connection with Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice and head coach Steve Sarkisian.

"[Choice] means a lot to me because we have a very strong relationship," Gibson told 247Sports. "The way he coaches and the way he puts energy into the guys and pours into them to make them better is a lot. His work speaks for itself too.”

Gibson also cited Sarkisian's offensive scheme and track record of producing NFL talent as factors that influenced his decision. He said he was impressed by how Sarkisian used Bijan Robinson, who was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft after starring for three years at Texas.

Texas Longhorns add second four-star RB to 2024 class, prepare for SEC move

Gibson is the second running back to join the Longhorns’ 2024 class, following fellow four-star Christian Clark from Phoenix, who committed earlier this week. Gibson and Clark give Texas a formidable duo in the backfield, as they look to bolster their offense.

Texas is building a strong core at the running back position, as they also signed the No. 1 back in the Class of 2023, Cedric Baxter, who was part of a historic class that included Arch Manning, the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation.

Texas finished the 2022 season with an 8-5 record and will play one more year in the Big 12 before they join the SEC in 2024. They will have Gibson on the roster when this happens.

Gibson's father, Victor Jenkins, said his son chose Texas based on where his heart was.

"Just where his heart was," Jenkins said (via Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports). "Just the development, especially for his position, they develop well. I feel like I can leave him there and not have to worry about anything."

Texas Longhorns currently has the 55th-ranked recruiting class for 2024, but that could change quickly with more commitments like Gibson's.

