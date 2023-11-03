Texas Longhorns injury report Week 10: Updates on Quinn Ewers, Jalen Catalon and more

The Texas Longhorns are set to host the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 4 at noon ET. Texas, currently 7-1, is coming off a 35-6 win over the BYU Cougars. They can still make the college football playoffs, but will need to claim the Big 12 championship first.

Heading into this matchup, the team has a light injury report with have a key name on it. Let's take a look at their status ahead of Week 10.

Texas Longhorns injury report for Week 10

The Texas Longhorns have a light injury report, but starting quarterback Quinn Ewers missed last week's game and will likely miss Week 10 as well.

Quinn Ewers' injury update

The Texas quarterback missed last week's win over BYU due to a right AC joint sprain. Ewers injured his shoulder during the team's win over Houston, after the game was ruled as week-to-week.

This season, Ewers is 151-for-213 for 1,915 yards, 13 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Jalen Catalon's injury update

Texas defensive back Jalen Catalon is nursing an undisclosed injury and is doubtful to play on Saturday. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed Catalon, like Ewers, is week-to-week and won't be able to play on Saturday against Kansas State.

Catalon has recorded 15 tackles and one forced fumble this season.

Ethan Burke's injury update

Ethan Burke will also miss Saturday's game against Kansas State, Sarkisian revealed.

“From an injury update, [Quinn] Ewers, [Ethan] Burke and [Jalen] Catalon are still all week-to-week,” Sarkisian remarked.

Burke missed last week's game against BYU due to an undisclosed injury. This season, he has posted three sacks and 22 total tackles in seven games this season.

Kristopher Ross' injury update

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Kristopher Ross is expected to miss multiple weeks due to an undisclosed injury. He has only appeared in one game this season against Rice on Sept. 2 and recorded one tackle.