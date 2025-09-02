"Texas & Notre Dame should not be in top 10": CFB fans debate over Week 2 coaches poll release after dramatic results

After a dramatic opening week filled with surprises, the first in-season US LBM Coaches Poll has been released. There has been a lot of fan debate surrounding the new rankings which differ greatly from its preseason version.Ohio State jumped to No. 1 (from No. 3) after beating previous top-ranked Texas 14-7 on Saturday. The Buckeyes had 59 of 67 first-place votes thanks to their excellent defensive performance that held the Longhorns’ offense back. Penalties and conservative play-calling from coach Steve Sarkisian also hurt Texas, which dropped to No. 6 in the poll.The expectations from Texas were immense, but their showing fell short, leading some fans to question why the team remained in the Top 10.“Texas and Notre Dame should not be in the Top 10 PERIOD,” a fan wrote.“Texas 😹😹😹😹,” one fan commented.LSU, now ranked No. 4 in the coaches poll, broke a five-year streak of season-opening losses with a tight win over Clemson in Death Valley on Saturday. A controversial overturn of a potential Tigers touchdown in the second half led to fear of a loss again, but the team prevailed 17-10.Clemson, previously the No. 4, slid down to No. 8. In that light, some fans believed Clemson should be even lower on the rankings.“Clemsons sorry a** is too high,” another fan commented.“Notre Dame should absolutely be above Clemson. Lost by 3 away, and we actually showed signs of life,” one fan said.Meanwhile, Miami climbed to No. 7 in the coaches poll after upsetting Notre Dame 27-24. This was the Hurricanes’ first win over a top-10 opponent in nearly eight years. Carson Beck, in his debut as Miami’s QB, threw for 205 yards and two scores. Notre Dame dropped to No. 9 (from No. 6).“There should be no reason why Miami isnt in the top 4 with LSU, Penn State and Ohio State,” a fan wrote.“And Texas did what to be ranked over Miami who beat a top 10 team?” a fan said.How did the other teams rank in the Week 2 coaches poll?For the remaining teams, Penn State remained in place at No. 2 in the coaches poll, backed by six first-place votes, after a 46-11 win over Nevada. The Nittany Lions forced three turnovers and saw Nicholas Singleton run in two touchdowns.Georgia routed Marshall 45-7 behind new starting quarterback Gunner Stockton, who scored four touchdowns. Oregon, led by Dante Moore’s three TD passes, defeated Montana State 59-13.Arizona State is now No. 10 after defeating Northern Arizona 38-19. The Sun Devils totaled 458 yards of offense.Also Read: “Win was expected but Carson Beck was UNREAL”: CFB fans react to Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman’s speech after losing against MiamiPaul Finebaum issues a grave warning against Steve Sarkisian to Texas fans after blowout loss against Ohio StateCFB Coaches Poll top 10 (Week 2): Texas falls big time with Arch Manning's loss, while Ohio State, LSU see massive surge