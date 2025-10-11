  • home icon
  Texas vs Oklahoma injury report: List of key players, availability status and more for Red River showdown (Week 7)

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 11, 2025 16:54 GMT
The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners teams
The Texas Longhorns were beaten 29-21 by the Florida Gators in Week 6 of college football action for one of the biggest upsets of the season. The Longhorns will enter the Red River Rivalry against a high-flying Oklahoma Sooners in Week 7 of college football action.

Ahead of the Red River rivalry at the Cotton Bowl, both teams released their injury reports for the pivotal SEC clash.

Texas injury report Week 7

In the Texas Longhorns' injury report submitted on Friday, star running back CJ Baxter has been listed as out of the game against the Oklahoma Sooners. Baxter has been dealing with a hamstring injury sustained against the UTEP Miners in Week 3 of college football action.

Malik Muhammad (CB) and Parker Livingstone (WR) were both listed as probable on the injury report for the Red River rivalry. Livingstone is the Longhorns' leading receiver with 279 yards.

Oklahoma injury report Week 7

In the injury report submitted by the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday, wide receiver Keontez Lewis was listed as questionable. In contrast, Kade McIntyre (TE), Troy Everett (OL), Logan Howland (OL), Jacob Sexton (OL) and Jake Taylor (OL) were all listed as out of their clash against the Texas Longhorns.

The Sooners have been without star quarterback John Mateer since a right-hand injury against the Auburn Tigers in Week 4 action, which forced him to miss the game against Kent State, during which Oklahoma's QB2 Michael Hawkins Jr. stepped in. Mateer had surgery on his hand and was listed as doubtful on the latest injury report for the Red River rivalry.

During his weekly news conference, Sooners coach Brent Venables provided an update on his influential quarterback, who was at the top of the Heisman Trophy odds list before his injury.

"He's doing his normal protocol. He's done zero good-on-good work," Venables said. " ... John is doing no good-on-good work. So it's Michael (Hawkins Jr.) and Whitt (Newbauer) right now. I don't know anything about the injury. When they tell me he's available, I'll let you know."
John Mateer has led the Sooners to an unbeaten start to the season (5-0 overall) and has tallied 1,215 passing yards, resulting in six touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding 190 rushing yards, resulting in five touchdowns. A return for the quarterback during the rivalry game would come just 17 days after he had surgery performed by renowned surgeon Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles.

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

