"That didn’t happen": Paul Finebaum rips into Alabama’s cultural shift under Kalen DeBoer, cites Nick Saban’s eyebrow-raising comments

On ESPN's College GameDay show before Alabama's season opener against Florida State, Nick Saban talked about the shift in culture under Kalen DeBoer. He also spoke about Alabama's preparation for its showdown against the Florida State Seminoles.&quot;I've been around the team a little bit this year at Alabama, been to practice, I see a different culture with this group,&quot; Saban said as per On3. &quot;I do think (Florida State) has been a very difficult preparation. ... this one is especially difficult with all the change.&quot;Unfortunately, Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide suffered a 31-17 loss to the Seminoles, raising questions about his fit as the coach. On Sunday, on The Matt Barrie Show, Finebaum recalled Saban's comment while sharing his thoughts on the culture shift in Tuscaloosa.&quot;Blame us, blame anyone you want, blame Greg McElroy, but how about Nick Saban on College GameDay talking about, 'I went down there a couple of times to practices, and I saw the difference in culture,&quot; Finebaum said (as per On3).&quot;Now I realize, Nick Saban is in a prickly position here, but I wondered as I heard him say that, how do you change a culture after one season? I've never seen that before. Usually the culture is developed in the first day a coach takes over. And a lot of coaches will sacrifice the first season to make sure the culture is correct. That didn't happen.&quot;Alabama is struggling for success in the post-Nick Saban era. Last season, it finished with a 9-4 record and a ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan. Starting Year Two with a loss doesn't bode well for DeBoer's future in Tuscaloosa.Former NFL star says Nick Saban would &quot;pull scholarships&quot; after Alabama's loss to Florida StateEmmanuel Acho talked about Kalen DeBoer's disastrous season opener against the Seminoles.In a video shared on social media, the former NFL star said that if Saban was still the coach, he would have started &quot;pulling scholarships&quot; because of Alabama's lackluster performance.&quot;Alabama fans I don't know what to tell you, but I'm sorry,&quot; Acho said. &quot;Nick Saban would be pulling scholarships today. Today! ... Because what in the world is this? ... This ain't Alabama football. I lost my only national championship game in Pasadena California, when I was in Texas, to Alabama.&quot;DeBoer has a lot of pressure to help the Crimson Tide bounce back in Week 2. Can he help the team become a playoff contender this year?