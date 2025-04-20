"That's an absolute BOMB": Fans in disbelief over Colorado kicker's insane 60-yard FG at spring game

The Colorado Buffaloes hosted their annual Black and Gold Day on Saturday. After a 9-4 campaign last season under Coach Prime, fans got a glimpse of a new and revamped roster following the departure of several key players this offseason. One player who made a strong impression during the spring game was placekicker Buck Buchanan.

Ad

On Sunday, a clip from the Colorado Buffaloes' spring game went viral on social media. In it, we see the placekicker score an impressive 60-yard field goal with ease. After making the goal, Buchanan was praised and congratulated by his teammates and coaches on the field.

You can check the video below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans took to the comments to react to Buchanan's impressive 60-yard field goal. They were left awestruck by his power and accuracy.

"That's an absolute BOMB from Buchanan," one fan commented.

"Holy...SHIT!!! Wow!!!" another fan said.

"Finally, a good field goal kicker," this fan wrote.

"Finally, a kicker with Mason Crosby type range!! Love it!" another fan said.

Ad

"Oh boy we are so back," this fan commented.

"This is flipping awesome!!!!!" one fan said.

Buck Buchanan began his collegiate career with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in 2022. He spent three seasons with the Bulldogs and scored 91 points in those years.

During the 2024 campaign, Buchanan completed 13 of the 20 field goals he attempted on the field for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. He then decided to join the Buffs this offseason and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Ad

Deion Sanders signs a new five-year, $54 million extension with Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes decided to give Coach Prime a new deal that keeps him in Boulder through 2029. He agreed to a new five-year extension worth $54 million with the team.

After signing his new deal, Deion Sanders expressed his excitement via a statement through ESPN. He talked about his goals with the Colorado Buffaloes and how he is looking to lead them to glory in the coming years.

Ad

"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado," Sanders said. "We've just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It's noise just about football; it's about developing young men who are ready to take on the world."

"I'm committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field. We've got work to do, and I wouldn't want to go anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base."

Coach Prime has a lot of expectations for his team this year. Can the Buffs compete for a Big 12 title and become a contender for the playoffs?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place