"That's why I'm your favorite son": When Shilo Sanders joked about buying Coach Prime Mercedes toy cars as graduation gift

Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, and his sons are all very close. His oldest son, Deion Jr., deals with videography and content creation for his father's Colorado football program. The younger two, Shilo and Shedeur, played for the Buffaloes for the past two seasons.

Ad

Shilo jokingly made his case for being Coach Prime's favorite of the trio. He went car shopping for his father, but not the kind you'd readily envision. Instead, the video on Shilo's YouTube channel showed toy car models, for younger children to drive around in.

"So for my graduation, I actually got my dad a gift. You know, (for) just being a great dad how you are, you deserve something nice, so I'm here at the Mercedes dealership. And they just brought these out for me to look at to buy you (laughing).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know, that's why I'm your favorite son. I always keep my dad in mind, so I appreciate it, pops. I'm finna hook you up with one of these real quick."

Ad

Shedeur, on the other hand, got his dad a truly expensive gift last season, purchasing a $78,000 Colorado-themed Audemars Piguet watch that Coach Prime has bragged about before.

What is Coach Prime's relationship with Shilo?

Shilo is Deion Sanders' only son who opted to play the same sort of position as his father. He doesn't have the same talents as Coach Prime did in the secondary, but, to be completely fair, very few — if any — have.

Ad

Shedeur is a much more highly-rated 2025 NFL Draft prospect, which Deion Sanders is aware of. He believes in both of his professional-bound sons.

"Shilo has a situation where he gotta work his butt off to go where he wants to go, you know, whatever round that's gonna be," Sanders said in January on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast.

Ad

"He's always had it tough. ... He's resilient, though, so God has always worked with him that way. He's gonna have to really go get it. But, I like that."

Coach Prime has been tough on Shilo, using him as an example to get through to his Colorado team. Shilo has joked that his father is the reason that he and his brother are so widely criticized. The family is almost always in the spotlight, and the program they helped boost back to prominence is covered consistently.

Deion Sanders will have to continue working with the Buffaloes without his sons — and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter — next season. How the members of the family fare without each other nearby will be an interesting development to pay attention to.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback