"That's why they don't like me & Shedeur": Shilo Sanders hilariously blames Coach Prime as he brags about his NFL combine experience

Deion Sanders, also known as "Coach Prime," has always been brash, dating back to his college days starring at Florida State. He finished his Seminoles career as a highly touted cover man and knew his worth as he approached the NFL draft. However, he still attended the scouting combine, despite recognizing it might not have been necessary.

Coach Prime's son, Shilo Sanders, recently asked his father what technique he had to focus on while training to run the 40-yard dash on his way to the NFL.

"Did Picasso train to paint? Picasso didn't train to paint," Coach Prime said in a video posted on Shilo's YouTube on Saturday. "I don't think Martin Luther practiced the 'I Have A Dream' speech. I was playing baseball. I really didn't have time to be going to the combine. ...

"But they said I needed to go there just to be who I was, and I got frustrated with the process. Because I remember one time I was just chilling. We had a long line because it was in numerical, I mean, alphabetical order, right?

"So, I'm Sanders. We Sanders. So that means we was in the back. It was a long line. It got a little monotonous. They said, 'Sanders!' The line was just tenuous. I said, 'Can we just go in draft order? Let's get this over with, man.'"

Comments begin at 7:55:

Shilo thought Coach Prime's words were funny, but he was aware that his father was able to put his money where his mouth was on the gridiron.

"See, that's why they don't like me and Shedeur, because of you," Shilo said, laughing.

Deion Sanders then continued his story.

"I ain't have to be standing in line for that mess," the elder Sanders said. "But we ain't do all of that. I ain't do all of that combine training. I just ran. I was playing baseball. I just came out of that and ran. I started spring training in February, dog, so I just dropped the bat, (changed) clothes, and went on and did my thing."

What does Coach Prime remember about the draft process?

Deion Sanders was drafted No. 5 by the Atlanta Falcons, but the New York Giants, selecting later in the first round, were interested in him.

"(The Giants) sat me down and gave me this book," Sanders said via NFL Network in 2017. "I mean, it was thicker than a phone book. I said, 'What's this?' They said, 'This is our test we give all the players.' I said, 'Excuse me, what pick do you have in the draft?' They said, 'I think 10th.'

"I said, 'I'll be gone before then. I'll see y'all later. I ain't got time for this.'"

Sanders will spend next month's draft at Colorado's gymnasium with his sons. His youngest, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, could go early in that event.

