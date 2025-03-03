"You were talking s**t on Instagram": When Shedeur Sanders clapped back at Colorado State player for trolling him

The arrival of Shedeur Sanders and his father, Deion Sanders, boosted the rivalry between Colorado and Colorado State into the national consciousness. When some of the Rams had words for Coach Prime's players heading into last season's clash, the younger Sanders kept receipts afterward.

Colorado State's quarterback, Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, approached Shedeur Sanders for a handshake after a 28-9 loss in September. The Colorado quarterback had other plans.

"Are you gonna say anything? You were talking shit on Instagram!" Shedeur said, pointing at his counterpart's face. "You were talking on Instagram! We handled our business."

Shedeur was referring to a comment by Fowler-Nicolosi.

"We'll see how far Instagram followers gets them," Fowler-Nicolosi said.

Shedeur was asked what it was like to hold onto the Rocky Mountain Showdown's trophy, the Centennial Cup.

"Man, it's better than Instagram followers," Shedeur said.

What are some thoughts on Shedeur Sanders heading into the NFL draft?

The interaction Shedeur Sanders had with Colorado State was one of 13 instances that former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly posted on X, using as examples for NFL teams to be wary of.

"As a former #NFL Scout, we need to have a national dialogue in the media about these 13 video clips of Shedeur Sanders —video evidence included — and I'm encouraging teams to talk with Sanders during the interview process about these predictive indicators at the NFL Scouting Combine," Kelly tweeted.

Sanders didn't take part in the workouts at the combine but still attended in Indianapolis. He also didn't play in any college all-star games after the season, giving NFL teams little to go off of in preparation for the draft.

Before Colorado's matchup with Colorado State, Sanders made another attention-grabbing decision. NFL analyst Ross Tucker explained that one.

"In production meetings, Shedeur chose not to meet with us, which I thought was interesting," Tucker told a Cleveland radio station in January. "In the NFL, you can't do that. I guess he was able to make those decisions or do what he wanted to do in college, and that's totally fine.

"But I just think he has a unique background, and I think Colorado was a unique environment. I would just make very, very darn sure that Shedeur would be on board with being a professional in every way that you need him to be a professional."

Having been coached by his father, Deion Sanders, for the entirety of his college career, Shedeur had a buffer between himself and some of the scrutiny he faced. At the professional level, that will be less so, and he could wind up in the biggest media market in the country if the New York Giants take him.

Shedeur believes he's ready to take it on.

