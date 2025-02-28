"I ain't got time for this": When Coach Prime gave blunt reply to the Giants during his NFL Combine meeting with them

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, had an illustrious career in the NFL before winding up as Colorado's head football coach. He played for five teams during a 14-year professional odyssey, winning two Super Bowls and eventually landing in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ad

Coach Prime's tenure in the league began as the No. 5 overall choice in the 1989 NFL Draft. He remembered a team drafting a few picks after that wanting him to go through their process.

"(The Giants) sat me down and gave me this book," Sanders said via NFL Network in 2017. "I mean, it was thicker than a phone book. I said, 'What's this?' They said, 'This is our test we give all the players.' I said, 'Excuse me, what pick do you have in the draft?' They said, 'I think 10th.'

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I said, 'I'll be gone before then. I'll see y'all later. I ain't got time for this.'"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Giants wound up drafting center Brian Williams with the No. 18 pick in the order. Three of the four players drafted before Coach Prime — Troy Aikman, Barry Sanders, and Derrick Thomas — are also enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

What does Coach Prime think of Shedeur Sanders being drafted soon?

Coach Prime's son, now-former Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, is slated to go early in April's NFL Draft, meaning things will come full circle for the elder Sanders. The father trusts that his son will succeed no matter where he's drafted.

Ad

"Nah, not really," Deion Sanders said ahead of the Super Bowl when asked if he had a preference for Shedeur. "I'm just open. I trust God so much. Wherever he goes, I think he belongs to wherever he goes. But, we're excited. We're excited for (his older brother) Shilo, as well. We all know that.

Ad

"But, it's gonna be a great moment because I've sat in all the seats. So, this is my last time sitting in that seat. I've never sat in the seat as a parent with a kid who's getting drafted, my son. I've been the kid, the coach, and now being the parent. It's gonna be good."

Ad

Shedeur shares a similar attitude as his dad. He also talked about his professional prospects on Radio Row in New Orleans earlier this month.

"I'd say my scenery is gonna change," Shedeur said on his podcast. "I don't think life is gonna change because there's nothing different, you know, I couldn't do this past year that I could do now. The location's gonna change, the scenery's gonna change, the people around [me], the team I represent, the franchise I lead is gonna change."

If he's taken before the No. 5 pick, he'll have bragging rights over Coach Prime despite uncertainty around his draft order over the last few weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.