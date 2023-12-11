"That’s what I want to do" - $45M worth Deion Sanders makes his Hollywood-style retirement plan extremely clear

Deion Sanders has been at the center of attention regarding his future with the Colorado Buffaloes. Amid speculations about his motives, Coach Prime reaffirmed his commitment to the program.

In a recent conversation with NBC News’ Savannah Sellers, Sanders dispelled rumors and laid out his surprising retirement plans. Setting the record straight, Sanders emphasized his genuine love for coaching in football.

“Let me tell you something, I love Boulder, Colorado and Colorado," Sanders said. "I am not chasing finances, I’m not chasing the bank, I’m not chasing notoriety, I’m not chasing the hype. I love what I do and I do what I love.”

When talking about his retirement plans, Deion Sanders revealed his Hollywood-style aspirations for when he decided to hang up his boots. Expressing his deep connection with Boulder, he painted a vivid picture of his retirement fantasy, saying:

“It is my desire to one day retire and just walk up, I will not walk up, I wanna ride up with a white horse with a black head in the sunset in Boulder, Colorado, winning a championship. That's what I want - championships, plural. That's what I want to do.”

From his legendary playing days to his current coaching role, Coach Prime has always strived to inspire people. It will be a sad day for football when the charm of Deion Sanders starts to fade away after his retirement.

Deion Sanders splits with fiancee Tracey Edmonds

Once an iconic couple, Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have officially ended their relationship after dating since 2012 and making an engagement announcement in 2019.

Amid speculations and rumors circulating after their separation, Tracey Edmonds took it upon herself to clarify the circumstances surrounding the split. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Edmonds asserted that the decision to part ways was hers:

“I’ve chosen to prioritize myself and my family, moving forward towards a future where I am valued, treated with honesty, and free to embrace the happiness and respect I deserve.”

Deion Sanders and Tracy Edmonds also made a joint statement on Dec. 3:

“To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love. ... We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we've shared together.”

Also, Edmonds, while expressing her reluctance to engage with the media, explained the necessity of addressing misinformation and getting in front of the false narratives being circulated.