Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds called off their long-term engagement a week ago. The two started dating in 2012 and announced their engagement in 2019. Nonetheless, the romantic journey between the two popular names has ended.

While a lot of rumors have emerged since the couple parted ways, Tracey Edmonds has come out to set the record straight on the reason for the split. She made it known that the decision was hers and that she was moving on to give more priority to herself.

“I’ve chosen to prioritize myself and my family, moving forward towards a future where I am valued, treated with honesty, and free to embrace the happiness and respect I deserve.”

Edmonds also clarified her decision to make the statement, emphasizing that while she dislikes having to engage with the media, there are instances when it becomes necessary to address misinformation that spirals out of control.

"I hate to have to respond to the media, but sometimes it's necessary when the falsehoods get out of control!"

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds' relationship timeline

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds first met each other at the premiere of a film Edmonds was producing. At the time, Sanders' second marriage with Pilar Sanders had hit a rock, and a divorce was in the pipeline.

Following the initial meeting between the two, they held a series of discussions to explore the concept of developing a reality television show. These interactions eventually marked the start of their romantic relationship.

The two announced their engagement in 2019 with anticipation of a potential marriage. However, that won't be happening after the call of their engagement call-off on Dec. 3. In a joint statement, Sander and Edmonds wrote:

"To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love. ...We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we've shared together."

Throughout the years of their romantic relationship, the couple managed the challenges of a long-distance situation despite various personal endeavors.

Like Sanders, Tracey Edmonds has also been in two marriages before the relationship took off. She was married to Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds in 1992, with whom she had two kids, before separating in 2005. She also had a brief marriage with Eddie Murphy in 2008.