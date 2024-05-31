“The biggest name popping” - USC commit Julian Lewis has high praise for Deion Sanders’ Colorado before Boulder visit

Julian Lewis, a five-star quarterback prospect, recently heaped praise on Deion Sanders’ Colorado program. The 17-year-old, who is currently committed to USC, has been courted by numerous elite programs like Georgia, Michigan and Alabama among others, but the Buffaloes have made an impression because of Coach Prime.

Despite his commitment to the Trojans, Lewis’ recruitment remains active. The No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2025 according to 247Sports, has kept Colorado high on his list. In an interview with On3’s Steve Wiltfong, he acknowledged the growing appeal of the Buffaloes, stating:

“Colorado is the biggest name popping right now.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Lewis has already visited Boulder twice and plans to return for an official visit from June 21 to June 23. This visit will coincide with other top recruits, courtesy of Coach Prime’s strategic efforts to build a powerhouse team.

The allure of Colorado, under Sanders' charismatic leadership, presents a unique opportunity. Should Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, depart for the NFL in 2025 as projected, Lewis could seamlessly step into the starting role.

Also read: “Desperation in Boulder” “Would be epic” — CFB fans left debating as Julian Lewis' sets visit to Deion Sanders' Colorado

Colorado deploys superfan Peggy Coppom to recruit Julian Lewis

The Colorado Buffaloes are using every tactic in their playbook to flip the USC commit. This time, they’ve deployed superfan Peggy Coppom to help recruit "Juju" Lewis to Boulder. The potential that Lewis possesses is not a secret anymore, with every major football program vying for the teenager's services.

So when Lewis announced his visit to Deion Sanders' Colorado, Peggy didn’t waste a moment in taking to social media with a heartfelt message for the young phenom. In a video shared online, Peggy said:

"Juju, I've been cheering for this Colorado Buffs team for 84 years. And I'm getting tired of being a good loser. I would love to be a good winner. So come on out here and play for us and help us win."

Expand Tweet

Lewis, a top recruit from the 2025 class, committed to USC back in August. However, he continues to visit various programs. Initially part of the 2026 class, Lewis is now set to start college a year early.

Also read: “Headed back 2 Boulder” — USC commit Julian Lewis sets official visit to Colorado with an electrifying hype video