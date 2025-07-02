"The days of Florida State are numbered" - Urban Meyer drops major repercussions of Seminoles' revenue-sharing contracts amid national scrutiny

Urban Meyer believes the Florida State Seminoles' future is in jeopardy based on a new report regarding new revenue-sharing contracts. Last Thursday, CBS Sports' Chris Hummer reported that the team plans to include clauses in the agreement, including the ability to extend a player's contract at the end of their deal without negotiating with the Seminoles.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Triple Option," Meyer reacted to the report and believes the clauses could have significant ramifications for the Seminoles.

"I'll make this statement if this is legit, this goes through, which I'm so skeptical, then the days of Florida State are numbered," Meyer said (Timestamp: 12:11). "It won't happen. It won't happen. It can't happen. No chance."

Meyer's co-host, Mark Ingram, pointed out that the new deal would hurt the Seminoles' chances of recruitment.

"Players aren't going to go there because, for one, this contract gives Florida State way too much control over your future and your money," Ingram said (Timestamp: 12:23). "It exposes you to risk, injury, discipline, loss of leverage, all that."

Ingram believes top players will avoid the Seminoles to play for other teams that have better conditions. Meyer added that he thinks teams are taking control away from student-athletes in response to the opportunities players had last season.

"I think what's happened, Rob (Stone), is the pendulum has swung so far in the players could leave anytime, unlimited transfers, NIL, no limitations, no guard rails, and now it's swinging back," Meyer said (Timestamp: 12:47).

The former Ohio State Buckeyes coach noted that he's never experienced this level of power struggle in his career.

Florida State recruitment for the 2026 season

Florida State fans are hopeful that the program will be able to secure more top prospects to compete with the best in the nation. 247Sports reports that the Seminoles are currently ranked third in the Atlantic Coast Conference in recruiting for the 2026 season.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell has secured commitments from 20 players to join his roster next year, with 13 being ranked 4-star prospects, also by 247Sports.

One of the players that Norvell recruited is Devin Carter. The four-star wide receiver agreed to play for the Seminoles on June 23. He is set to finish his senior year competing for the Douglas County High School Tigers in Georgia. According to MaxPreps, Carter hauled in 41 catches for 669 yards and five touchdowns last season.

The reported clauses in the Seminoles' revenue-sharing contracts could deter prospects like Carter from signing with them next year.

