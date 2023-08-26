Urban Meyer's Ohio State coaching career: What is the HC's history with Buckeyes?

Urban Meyer's tenure at the Ohio State Buckeyes left a lasting legacy on the football program and the realm of college football as a whole. Meyer was the head coach of the Buckeyes from 2012 to 2018 and his time was marked with significant success, enhancing the program's rich history.

He arrived in Columbus at a crucial moment in the Buckeyes' history. The program had recorded a series of underwhelming seasons and needed someone to bring them back on their feet. With his track record, Meyer was seen as the perfect candidate for the resurgence.

The transformation of the team under Meyer was immediate. The former Florida coach engineered a team that propelled Ohio State back to national prominence in no time. It marked the beginning of a whole new dawn at the program.

Was Urban Meyer successful at Ohio State?

The tenure of Urban Meyer as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes was undoubtedly a success. His win-loss record at the program was outstanding and he was able to keep the team competing on an elite level throughout his time in charge.

Meyer guided Ohio State to remarkable success on both the conference and national level during his tenure. Under his watch, the team became a force to reckon with due to its high-powered offense and tenacious defense.

Recruitment was also a major success for Meyer during his time at Ohio State. The Buckeyes were able to lure top-tier high school talent to Columbus as the program became more attractive. Meyer also ensured adequate development of players in the team.

How many championships did Urban Meyer win at Ohio State?

Urban Meyer's tenure at Ohio State was decorated with noteworthy success just like his previous stint with the Florida Gators. He led the Buckeyes to a monumental victory in the inaugural College Football Playoffs National Championship in the 2014 season.

Ohio State saw off formidable opponents in the College Football Playoffs, defeating dominant Alabama in the Sugar Bowl and subsequently besting Oregon in the National Championship Game. This victory marked Ohio State's first national championship since 2002.

Meyer further exhibited his coaching prowess by leading Ohio State to three Big Ten conference titles in 2014, 2017, and 2018. He also led the Buckeyes to the Big Ten Leaders Division twice (2012 & 2013) and the Big Ten East Division three times (2014, 2017 & 2018).

Urban Meyer's record at Ohio State by year

2012: 12-0

2013: 12-2

2014: 14-1

2015: 12-1

2016: 11-2

2017: 12-2

2018: 10-1

Overall: 83-9