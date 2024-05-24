"The fan detail is insane," "It’s never that full": Fans divided over first-ever look of Texas' DKR Stadium in EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports College Football 25, the much awaited sequel to NCAA 14, is finally releasing on July 19. After a hiatus of almost a decade, gamers and college football fans are excited to witness what is new in the beloved franchise.

The second trailer for EA Sports College Football 25 dropped earlier this month. It showcased the enhancement in graphics and all the work put into the highly anticipated game. Nowm fans also got a detailed look at the Texas Longhorns' home stadium, Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in the game.

In a post shared by College Football Report on X, we get to see the whole stadium atmosphere in the game with a huge crowd cheering on from the stands. The gridiron has Longhorns written on both end zones and a logo of the program in the middle.

Fans took to the comment section to share their opinion and first impressions of DKR stadium in the game.

One fan was mesmerized by the details of the fans in the game.

"The fan detail is insane. Wow"

"Just as good as sitting there in real life!!!" another fan said.

This fan pointed out the details of the hands of fans in the game.

Another fan pointed out that the stadium looks different than it was showcased in NCAA 14.

"Can any Texas fans tell me if DKR got renovated since 2013? IDK why but it looks a lot different from NCAA14"

"Why da fans and da crowd still look like it's in 2013," one fan said.

Another fan commented that the field should have had the SEC logo since the Texas Longhorns are now a part of the SEC conference.

"They messed up already with not having the SEC logo."

Which teams will be available to play in EA Sports College Football 25?

According to its publisher, EA Sports College Football 25 will include all 134 FBS teams available for play in the game. There also over 1000 players who decided to opt-in to be in the game.

Apart from FBS teams, HBCU and FCS programs will unfortunately not be available during the release of EA Sports College Football 25.