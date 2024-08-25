"The 'I may look calm, but in my head, I've killed you 3 times' look"- CFB world has hilarious reactions to Pat McAfee's bark in front of Nick Saban

After spending 17 seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban announced his retirement in January 2024. Now, the 7x national champ is beginning a new journey as an analyst in the world of broadcasting. This season, Saban is joining the likes of Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, and others as a member of ESPN's College GameDay crew.

During the week 0 showdown against Georgia Tech and Florida State, Nick Saban made his debut on GameDay. On the show, he was discussing the Georgia Bulldogs' chances of clinching a natty this season with the other members of the crew.

During the discussion, Pat McAfee barked at Nick Saban to imitate the Bulldogs. The ex-Alabama HC gave a hilarious stare at McAfee after his antiques on College GameDay.

College football fans took to social media to share their opinions on the hilarious moment that took place between Nick Saban and Pat McAfee. One fan had a very creative answer to Saban's reaction after the barking.

"The 'I may look calm, but in my head, I killed you 3 times,' look"

Another fan stated that Saban was well acquainted with Pat McAfee's antics since he made regular appearances on his show last season.

"Nick was on Pat's show every week last year Nick kowns Pat's shenanigans... Nick will be telling Pat to do stuff knowing he'll do it all year."

This fan talked about how Saban retired from coaching kids to now working with kids by calling McAfee's antics childish indirectly.

"Dude retired because he was tired of them damn kids and now works right next to one."

Another fan was looking forward to more moments from the duo as College GameDay progresses throughout the season.

"Lol it's going to be interesting for sure."

This fan stated that both Nick Saban and Pat McAfee will be fine and will create a great bond during the show this season.

"What Saban looked like pretty much every other time. It'll be just fine."

Nick Saban believes in Notre Dame's chances of qualifying for the college football playoffs this season

Before his College GameDay debut, Saban made an appearance on the PatMcAfee show in Dublin on Friday. On the show, he talked about Notre Dame's chances of securing a berth in the new 12-team playoffs.

He stated that while Notre Dame has no chance of becoming a top-four team because of not being in any conference, they will not have to play a conference championship game, which gives them a 'built-in bye' even before the playoffs start. He then said that the Fighting Irish could go on to become a top-12 team in the country.

"I don't feel like Notre Dame, there's good and bad in their circumstances. They can never be one of the top four teams because they can't be a conference champ," Saban said.

He added:

"But they don't have to play a conference championship game either, so they have a built-in bye before the playoffs even start. Because of their schedule, I think they have a good chance to be one of the top 12 teams in the country."

Apart from this, Nick Saban will also be interested in looking at Alabama's first season under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. Can the Crimson Tide be the post-Saban era with a national championship to their name?

