"The Mannings are very thoughtful people": Kirk Herbstreit drops his speculation behind Arch Manning's decision to drop out of EA college sports 25

As the talk of the town is about why Arch Manning opted out of EA Sports College Football 25, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the matter.

As per ESPN, over 10,000 players have opted in the game. Manning, being from a famous football family with uncles Eli and Peyton, caused quite a stir when he turned down EA's offer of $600 and a free game.

"I know Arch, I know his dad really well, Coop. I know his family incredibly well. Everything they do, everything the Mannings do, it's very well thought out for them specifically.

"For Arch, specifically. Bet you if Arch talked about this topic. He wouldn't be saying 'everybody needs to do what I'm doing.' I think it's more specific to him,” Herbstreit said on Streit Talk.

He added about Mannings’ family.

"The Mannings are very thoughtful people when it comes to their brand. So I think it's more about maybe he and his family, maybe his dad Coop.

"I have no idea, I haven't spoken to him yet on why they decided not to be a part of it.”

With EA Sports College Football 25 about to hit the shelves, Manning's absence from the game has everyone wondering about his goals.

Many are questioning what he's really aiming for in his football career.

"But I think almost every player up to this point has opted in. I think most guys have the view like 'you kidding me? I'm in the game? Sign me up!' I think most guys are pretty fired up about it,” he concluded on the Streit Talk podcast.

Arch Manning’s decision got support from Greg McElroy

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback and current ESPN analyst Greg McElroy voiced his support for Arch Manning's decision.

He expressed his views on the "Always College Football Podcast." McElroy emphasized Manning's prioritization of football over financial incentives.

“I think Arch is actually one of those guys where the $600 is not nearly enough for him," McElroy said.

"He doesn't need it. He doesn't want it, and I don't think that is something that is necessarily an indicator of Arch trying to drive for a higher price point,” he said via Always College Football Podcast.

McElroy commended Manning for his dedication to improving as a player and lauded his decision to avoid potential distractions.

