"There is just a lot of pressure": Heisman legend gets 100% real on Arch Manning amid hype and criticism at Texas

Arch Manning suffered major blows ever since the start of the 2025 season, with his poor performance disappointing fans and getting booed by his own people at his home stadium. The pressure has been immense due to the preseason hype train that was created and was listed as a top Heisman contender even before he threw a single pass for the team. Although Texas secured two wins in the last three games, his inability to run the offense has become a major concern among the fans, who believe things could go worse when they play tough opponents. Former Heisman winner Tim Tebow had a piece of advice for the Texas QB who recently appeared on the Rich Eisen Show to share his views.He affirmed that Manning is a great player but he crumbled with pressure. The hype train has been unreal and now he needs to settle and get accustomed to the environment.“You just need to be encouraged. Remember it for the love of the game. He's at a location right now with great coaches, great players around him, but there's just a lot of pressure. The pressure is real. It's hard to sometimes explain that to people,” Tebow said to Eisen on Thursday.He also epitomized the PGA Tour and explained how things change between practice and real games on Sundays. Manning just has to adapt, says Tebow.“I appreciated the way that he handled it as a teammate with Quinn. And when he took over, the way he's handled even some of the disappointments. I think he's a great example of someone that has handled hype and criticism. He hasn't pointed fingers,” Tebow added.Arch Manning vows to make a comeback in Week 4The 21-year-old was speaking to the reporters on Monday, where he admitted his mistakes and claimed that he was far better than that.“I know I'm going to play better and we're going to be better as an offense. It's frustrating because I know I'm better than that. But you know, we're going to be better this week and get clicking on offense. I'm excited to get going,” Manning said.Entering the game, Texas are favorites to win over Sam Houston but it won't be easy as they go deep into the season. Florida, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Texas A&amp;M are some of the most intriguing matchups for Manning &amp; Co. in 2025.