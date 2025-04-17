"There'll never be another 2": Uncle Neely emotional as Deion Sanders' son Shedeur set to take big leap in 8 days

In just eight days, Deion Sanders will bid farewell to his sons Shedeur and Shilo in the 2025 NFL draft. Both of them played under their dad's guidance since he became the head coach of Jackson State in 2021. When Coach Prime took over as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur and Shilo arrived in Boulder and helped the program emerge from the slumps.

Shedeur Sanders, is projected as one of the top prospects in this year's draft. The quarterback made significant contributions to the Buffs in just two seasons.

As he prepares for his professional debut in the NFL, "Thee Pre Game Show" host, Uncle Neely, gave them an emotional farewell on social media. He has been covering Shedeur Sanders since Jackson State.

In the post, Uncle Neely shared a series of snippets with Shedeur Sanders over the years. He has witnessed his growth over the years under the guidance of Deion Sanders. Uncle Neely shared some heartfelt words for Shedeur in the caption.

"2 out- but at Folsom forever....There'll never be another 2 -and there shouldn't be- don't debate me, debate your drunk uncle..."Come for the king, best not miss"= Omar," Uncle Neely wrote.

Last season, Shedeur helped Deion Sanders' team to a 9-4 campaign and their first Bowl appearance since 2020. Unfortunately, he couldn't help the Buffs secure a victory over the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl. The quarterback finished his final collegiate campaign as the recipient of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Coach Prime brought in five-star prospect Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter from Liberty to compete for the starting quarterback job this season. However, the Buffs have not yet officially finalized who will be given the responsibility as Shedeur's replacement.

Deion Sanders is confident about Shedeur and Shilo's mental preparations for the draft amid backlash and scrutiny

Coach Prime's sons have faced backlash and criticism over the past few weeks ahead of the draft. Shedeur Sanders has seen his draft stock take a nosedive after his decision not to participate in the Combine and Big 12 Pro Days. Some have tagged him as 'brash' and 'arrogant' while questioning his potential as a first-round prospect.

Despite this, Deion Sanders remains confident about his sons' NFL futures. In an interview with TODAY.com, he talked about the different ways he helped Shedeur and Shilo prepare mentally for everything related to the draft.

"My sons have been attacked since Day 1," Coach Prime said. "Even when they played youth ball, about, 'This ain't this, they ain't that.' So they're well prepared for the pitfalls and for the ignorance and adolesence of life. We prepare these kids here not only for the ups but for the downs."

"Somebody's going to get hurt, somebody's going to lose their starting job, somebody's girlfriend is going to do this or cheat on them, or whatever....It is going to always be those trials and tribulations, but we do a great job preparing our young men for those pitfalls so they can rock easily."

The 2025 NFL draft will take place from April 24 to 27. It will be hosted in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

