  • College Football
  "There's a lot more personality in there": Steve Sarkisian gets reach on Arch Manning's viral staredown against Sam Houston player after blowout win

“There’s a lot more personality in there”: Steve Sarkisian gets reach on Arch Manning’s viral staredown against Sam Houston player after blowout win

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 22, 2025 16:14 GMT
Texas QB Arch Manning and coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas QB Arch Manning and coach Steve Sarkisian

Texas quarterback Arch Manning has been under pressure to perform this season after taking over QB1 duties for the Longhorns. After a shaky start to the season, Manning asserted his dominance in the Longhorns' 55-0 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats in Week 4 of college football action.

After scoring a rushing touchdown in the first half of the game against Sam Houston, Manning, who has been praised for his humility in the past, stared down a Bearkats defensive player but escaped a taunting penalty after he apologized to the officials. During his postgame news conference, coach Steve Sarkisian revealed that he did not mind his quarterback's passionate celebration.

“There’s a lot more personality in there than sometimes everyone gets to see,” Sarkisian said. “I always feel like he’s a little bit at his best when that emotion kind of comes out some. I think there was a lot built up in there obviously, from last week that he needed to get out. But, inevitably, I think the guys feed off of that from him, and it’s one of his strengths."
Steve Sarkisian reveals best version of Arch Manning

The much-scrutinized Arch Manning struggled against the UTEP Miners in the Texas Longhorns' 27-10 win last week and was booed by the home fans at the Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium amid speculation around his injury status impacting his form.

The quarterback was clinical against the Sam Houston Bearkats, going 18-of-21 for 309 yards, resulting in three touchdowns, while adding 11 rushing yards, resulting in two touchdowns in his best performance of the season.

During his postgame news conference, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian revealed which conditions brought out the best in Arch Manning.

“He’s a very cerebral guy in his approach and in his preparation, but at his core, I think when he plays a little looser, a little bit more free, that’s the best version of Arch," Sarkisian said. "That’s when he’s really at his best. And it’s a fine line, because we want him to prepare, we want him to stay within the confines of the offense.
"But at the same token, when he’s cutting it loose and playing I sometimes I feel like that’s what he’s really at his best. I always remind him sometimes I think he’s got a little more of his grandpa in him than maybe his uncles, at times, because that style of play for him is his style."

Despite his coach's reassurance about his stare-down of the Sam Houston player, Arch Manning revealed during his postgame that he got into trouble with his mother, Ellen Heidingsfelder, for his passionate celebration.

