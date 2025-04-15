"There's much more to being a franchise QB": Insider lists off-field duties for Cam Ward if Titans pick him No. 1 in 2025 NFL draft

Miami quarterback Cam Ward has almost solidified his spot in the 2025 NFL draft. He is expected to be No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans after a dominating performance at Miami Pro Day.

Brian Callahan and Co. are reportedly in contention for a franchise QB since Will Lewis' underwhelming performance has raised concerns about the Titans' future. With just nine days to the draft, NFL insider Charles Davis pondered the next steps for the passer once he makes the Titans' locker room.

He mentioned that being a franchise quarterback is not easy, it comes with huge responsibility on and off the field.

"I'm gonna start with off the field, and that's to provide as much stability and consistency around him as possible. There's so much more to being a franchise quarterback,” Davis said on “The Path to the Draft” crew on Monday.

Starting from community service to the welfare of the children and women, everything becomes a priority since that individual represents the whole franchise as an ambassador of the team.

“The number one pick rather than just taking snaps, is handling the PR community, servers, marketing department, everybody pulling and tugging at you," Davis added.

"So as long as that infrastructure is there for Cam Ward, from ownership, from your head coach, from your GM, that should allow him to thrive. We saw that last year with Jayden Daniels, new ownership, new GM, new head coach, who really provided that infrastructure for him to thrive. I lived it."

Browns or the Giants could pick Cam Ward if Titans pass on him

Although the Titans seem to have almost locked in their pick, uncertainty continues to loom around Cam Ward ahead of NFL Draft Day 1 on April 24 at Green Bay. In case Brian Callahan passes on Ward, he could end up being a pick for either the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 or the New York Giants at No. 3

Even though both teams have solidified their QB room with veteran talents like Joe Flacco, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, both lack a future franchise prospect.

Having Ward inside the locker room assures stability for the longer term. His journey from a nobody at Incarnate Word to a P4 powerhouse at the Miami Hurricanes in just five years has been quite inspiring. He is expected to translate these skill sets to the NFL in 2025.

