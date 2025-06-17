"These are trash" - CFB fans react to Deion Sanders Jr. teasing custom Nike Air Diamond Turf Proto 92 sneakers

Deion Sanders’ Diamond Turf shoes ruled the '90s, and now they’re making a comeback. Along with his reintroduced line of retro shoes, his family is also getting a chance to show off their version of custom Nike Air DT sneakers.

Coach Prime’s oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., also known as “Bucky,” shared his model of the Nike Air Diamond Turf Proto 92 on Instagram through his “Well Off Forever” account.

The sneaker, called the “Ossacin” (his artist name), features red suede, black and white leather, gold mesh and a gold hangtag. His brand’s logo is also on the heel.

It is based on an early version of Coach Prime’s first signature shoe. It’s not clear if Bucky’s custom “Ossacin” edition will be sold to the public or if it’s just a personal pair.

Nevertheless, fans reacted to the design underneath another Instagram post, which reshared the pictures.

“With all due respect, but these are trash 🗑️🚮,” one said.

“🗑️🚮🗑️,” another echoed.

Deion Sanders worked as a Nike athlete in the 1990s, and the two revived their partnership again in 2023. Soon after, his Colorado players started wearing special Coach Prime shoes with the cool, jagged design from his old sneakers. However, one fan thought Bucky’s shoes looked better.

“They honestly look better than his pops sneakers 🔥😂,” the fan wrote.

Referring to a signature quote by Bucky, a fan commented:

“WELL DESERVED. The rejected will be the RESPECTED 🔥🙌”

“🔥🔥🔥BIG W,” a fan noted.

“Legacy forreal!!” a fan said.

New Deion Sanders sneaker release to come soon

A new Deion Sanders sneaker release is on the way for fans, celebrating Coach Prime’s time with the Dallas Cowboys. The Nike Air Diamond Turf “Cowboys” edition is expected to drop on Oct. 31 and will cost $150 in adult sizes.

Nike has already launched versions inspired by his time with the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens. This line is part of the brand’s ongoing effort to introduce Sanders’ story to the new generation of fans by bringing back classic sneakers.

First released in 1993, the Nike Air DT was his debut signature shoe. It was designed to support his dual-sport career as a football and baseball player.

