"They cheated!": Colorado WRs go through intense but fun drill in post-Travis Hunter-era

Colorado football is entering a new era without star two-way player Travis Hunter, and the pressure is on the new wide receiver room to step up. As the team adjusts to the new dynamic, attention turns to the next generation of receivers striving to fill the gap Hunter left behind.

Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is pushing his players hard, aiming to build on their success from last season. In a recent video posted by Deion Sanders Jr., Colorado WRs Quanell Farrakhan Jr. and Dre'lon Miller go through intense drills at the Buffs' indoor training facility.

The energy was high as players competed in a challenging drill. During the drill, Farrakhan Jr. was heard saying,

"I think I won from disqualification? I think I won from disqualification, bruh. They cheated, and Washington still came in first. You guys earned some hydration. We competed. That's all I want to see, just compete."

As the Buffs move forward without the 2024 Heisman winner, Farrakhan Jr. and Miller will be in the spotlight to match the lofty standards set by Hunter. The message is clear for the new WR class in Boulder: compete, work hard and rise to the occasion.

Colorado Buffaloes 2025 football schedule and predictions

The Colorado Buffaloes’ 2025 football schedule has been out for some time now, and fans are excited to see how the team will perform. The schedule includes some tough games against the likes of TCU and Iowa State, but the Buffaloes will be once again expected to put up a hard fight this season under the tutelage of Coach Prime.

Experts have mixed predictions about the season, but the Buffs would like to improve their 9-3 record from last season. The Big 12 conference will be a must-watch again next season as Colorado starts its 2025 season. However, Coach Prime and his team would have to do that without their superstars, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

