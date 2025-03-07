Travis Hunter's NFL hero gives valuable advice for him to achieve success in the league

Travis Hunter grew up a San Francisco 49ers fan, watching guys like Vernon Davis star in the Bay Area. The now-former Colorado star was disappointed by the 49ers' loss to Baltimore in Super Bowl XLVII, a defeat that Davis was part of in New Orleans.

Davis joined Hunter on the latter's podcast to advise Hunter on how can succeed as a professional.

"Man, personally Trav, I think you're ready for the NFL right now," Davis said. "You've been ready. I think the one thing you can do right now because, I mean, as far as the talent goes, I mean, you'll probably walk in Day 1 and realize, 'I'm better than everybody on this field.' I think the thing you've got to is just ... continue to be who you are, man." (from 9:10)

"Great human being, great person. And everything else (is) gonna happen for you, man. ... Just go in with the attitude of, 'I'm gonna do everything that I did in college — and more."

Davis also told Travis Hunter that his future franchise will value him just as much as a voice in the locker room as it will a talented standout.

"I don't know what your goals are, but whatever your goals are, you know, set them and just go after them," Davis added. "But, make sure that you stay who you are. The guy that your teammates love, the guy that sets the right examples, and be that leader. ... They're bringing you in to be a leader first."

Where will Travis Hunter play as a professional?

Travis Hunter likely will not have to wait past the top five picks in next month's NFL Draft. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. sees him suiting up for the New York Giants after they take him No. 3 overall, according to a pre-Combine mock draft.

Wherever Travis Hunter does end up this fall, Davis believes a steady and unwavering work ethic will suit Hunter well.

"We think alike," Davis said. "I think a lot of us athletes, especially who achieve success at the highest level. People would think, like, you go the NFL, they think everybody's the same. No. I noticed for, like, 14 years of my career that I was the only person outside catching extra footballs." (from 10:35)

"It's a difference, man, between greatness and being good. ... There's some that are great, and there's a lot that are good. You fall into the category of great, and I think you keep that by pretty much staying true to your foundation."

If Hunter does land with the Big Blue, he could line up with Malik Nabers and provide another receiving threat for whoever plays quarterback for the Giants next season.

