"They cheated": Stephen A. Smith hammers NCAA with tough questions against Michigan's national championship title 

Nearly two years after the 20233 sign-stealing scandal first rocked college football, the NCAA has delivered its long-awaited verdict on Michigan. The Wolverines now face a steep price of $10 million loss from 10% of their program budget, along with the forfeiture of revenue sharing in both 2025 and 2026, an additional $20 million blow to the powerhouse program.

Unlike Joel Klatt, who mocked the NCAA for taking a long time to announce the penalties, Stephen A. Smith did not like that the Michigan Wolverines' national championship title was left untouched. He said on "First Take":

“If the NCAA verified and you’re on national TV right now confirming the obvious that Michigan cheated, why shouldn’t there be a discussion as to the legitimacy of their national championship? They cheated.”

“If they cheated and all of us are sitting here and acknowledging that a fine that could exceed anywhere from $20 to $30 million, recruiting (sanctions), a budget trim, confiscation of postseason profits, etc.” Smith continued. “If all of that is a matter of fact and it is clear that they cheated, why are we not having a discussion about their championship banner being confiscated?”

Along with the program suffering financial losses, the current head coach, Sherrone Moore, is prohibited from participating in the Weeks 3 and 4 games.

Michigan players stay optimistic amidst penalty slaps by the NCAA

Though the Wolverines face a hefty financial punishment, the NCAA refrained from applying a postseason ban, which would have affected the student-athletes. The NCAA said that it would be unfair to penalize the students for actions committed by the coaches and staff members who were no longer on the team.

The Wolverines' linebacker coach Brian Jean-Mary came forward to talk about the student-athletes' mindset. He said, as per The Detroit News:

“Kids are resilient. They didn't bat an eyelash. They didn't flinch, I think, and this is just me personally speaking, once they knew that this year they could go and chase every dream that they had, our guys were good. They were ready to rock and roll and go practice.”

The tight ends coach, Steve Casula, reciprocated the same sentiments.

The team will prepare to face New Mexico in the college football season opener game on August 30.

