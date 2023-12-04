"They got robbed because ESPN is in bed with the SEC" - CFB fans speculate alleged bias as Alabama, Texas qualify for CFB Playoff

CFB fans are coming up with multiple speculations and an alleged 'bias' for the SEC as the Alabam Crimson Tide has made its way to the CFB playoffs. Along with this robbery, the fans are confused about how the Texas Longhorns also managed to qualify.

The two teams suffered a defeat this year before turning up for their respective conference championship games. The only two deserving teams on the list are Michigan and Washington, who qualified undefeated.

The fans' rage has compelled them to say derogatory words for ESPN, who they think is involved with the SEC in some way, allowing Alabama to go through. Moreover, despite going undefeated, Florida State's drop to fifth in the rankings has left the fans fuming. Here are some of the reactions on social media that describe the entire situation:

People are calling out the CFP committee for this disastrous mistake. FSU, along with Michigan and Washington, were the clear top three. The fourth position could have been debatable as there were multiple candidates for the spot. To show some sympathy, some fans came out with their versions of the rankings:

CFB committee despite FSU's perfect performance:

Florida's quarterback, Jordan Travis shared a heartfelt post on X after his team failed to make the cut:

A fan came up with a six-team playoff solution to satisfy everyone and end the heated debate:

Two-time National Champions Georgia gets kicked out of 2023 CFB playoffs

The Bulldogs supporters needed some time to come out of the championship game defeat at the hands of the Tide. However, no rest was given as the team did not qualify for the playoffs, finishing sixth in the rankings.

The two-time national champions were ranked No. 1 just a day before the rankings came out.

But the loss against Alabama destroyed their chances as they slipped to sixth. This is one of the biggest upsets their fans have seen in a long time and will take time to come to terms with.