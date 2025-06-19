"They just wants to cheat so bad" - CFB fans react to Michigan introducing bill that would BAN schools from complying with NIL investigations 

The Michigan Wolverines have been one of the most successful college football programs in recent years. With the introduction of NIL, they have been able to build exceptional rosters. Being able to lure players to their team with NIL money was one of the reasons the team was able to build its national championship-winning roster two seasons ago.
However, starting next season, there will be a limit on how much each team can spend on NIL contracts, similar to a salary cap in pro sports leagues like the NFL, NBA and NHL. Despite that restriction, a report on Thursday morning indicated that a bill had been introduced in Michigan that would ban schools from reporting NIL contracts to the NCAA or Deloitte.
The ban would also prohibit schools from assisting in NIL investigations. Fans reacted to this news in the comments on X.
"Michigan just wants to cheat so bad," one fan wrote.
"Once cheaters cheat it's hard for them to not want to do it as much as possible," one fan commented.
"Basically, schools in our state get to cheat without punishment. Fitting for Michigan," one fan added.
Fans continued to react in the comments.
"Leave it up to Michigan here. Go figure. It's state school cheated it's ass off to win games," one fan wrote.
"Oh my. I'm not familiar enough with the Michigan legislature to gauge how likely this is to pass, but it seems pretty obvious that there are plenty of people unhappy with several settlement terms," one fan commented.
"BAHAHAH..... (deep breath)... BAHAHAHA Fitting that Michigan is the state introducing a bill for no college football oversight. Unbelievable," one fan added.
This bill is introduced shortly after Michigan's hearing over its sign-stealing scandal
Part of the reason so many fans are upset about this bill is because it adds to the narrative that the Michigan Wolverines are not trying to compete fairly with other schools. The team is currently dealing with a sign-stealing scandal from 2023 involving disgraced staffer Connor Stalions.
The scandal involved Stalions sending people to future opponents' games to film signals. Several members of the Michigan Wolverines football program have been punished for their involvement, including Michigan coach Sherrone Moore.
Now, with the introduction of a piece of legislation that would prohibit the Wolverines from complying with NIL investigations, fans are growing more frustrated with the team.
