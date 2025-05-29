"They were listening!": Bill Belichick lands perfect punchline while bonding with Dabo Swinney over coaching with their sons

Bill Belichick has enjoyed his time coaching with his sons as he has helped start their blooming careers.

Belichick is a legendary NFL coach who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. During his tenure with the Patriots, he hired his son, Stephen, to be a defensive assistant coach and ended up being the defensive back and outside linebackers coach.

Bill's other son, Brian, also coached with the Patriots during his dad's tenure as coach there being the safety coach.

As both sons have now been hired by the North Carolina Tar Heels and, Clemson Tigers, coach Dabo Swinney spoke to Belichick about the joy of coaching with their sons.

"It's been great to work with them. It's funny, when you hear him say some of the things you said, yeah they were listening. The great thing about them, too, is you have experienced this too, not everyone on your staff will always challenge you.

"Your kids will, they will come in and say 'Dad, what are you doing? We never used to do this, now we are starting to do this, why did you change?' That has been good, it really has."

Brian Belichick has been hired as the Tar Heels' defensive backs and safeties coach, while Stephen is North Carolina's defensive coordinator.

Both of Bill Belichick's sons have followed in their dad's footsteps and will be key parts of the Tar Heels' coaching staff this season.

Bill Belichick says UNC football players 'want to be good'

Bill Belichick is the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels and will coach college football for the first time.

Belichick being hired by the Tar Heels was a surprise, but he is eager to coach college. He also has plenty of praise for the players as he says everyone wants to be good and are hungry to win.

"They're hungry. They have dreams," Belichick said, via ESPN. "They want to be good. I want to help make them good, and I want to help make them good on a good team. They've been very enthusiastic, and we've made a lot of progress. We've got a long way to go, of course."

Belichick does have his hands full as UNC went just 6-7 and lost in their Bowl game. So, if the Tar Heels are going to compete in the ACC and be a playoff team, UNC will need to be much better next season.

Belichick and the Tar Heels open their season on Sept. 1 against TCU.

