“They look like Georgia & Bama did for years”: David Pollack delivers verdict on Steve Sarkisian’s Texas ahead of 2025 season

College football analyst David Pollack shared his thoughts on Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns ahead of the 2025 season. Speaking on the "David Pollack College Football" podcast on Tuesday, he made comparisons to two powerhouse programs:

“They are big, they are physical on both sides of the line of scrimmage, they are enormous, they are huge,” Pollack said (00:11). “They look like Georgia & Bama did for years and years and years. Like, that's—that's what they look like. They look elite.”

Texas has strengthened through recruiting and the transfer portal, securing the top spot in Rivals' team rankings. The Longhorns tied with Oregon for the most five-star recruits, including defensive lineman Justus Terry from Georgia, who reportedly chose Texas due to a more competitive NIL package.

The return of both coordinators and the rise of quarterback Arch Manning have further elevated expectations. With key quarterbacks departing from other top programs to the NFL, Texas sees Manning as a promising leader to rally behind.

"Everybody knows he's going to come in... he's only going to grow and get better,” Pollack said.

Pollack expects Manning to be a top-10 quarterback and among the best in the SEC, though not necessarily a Heisman contender in his first season. Still, with a deep roster, strong coaching continuity, and an SEC-ready build, Texas could be primed to compete.

Steve Sarkisian's Texas revamp offseason training, forego spring game

A major shift is underway for the Texas Longhorns as they prepare for SEC competition and they have adjusted their offseason accordingly.

Steve Sarkisian confirmed the team will forgo its traditional Orange-White spring game, adopting an NFL-style training model in its place, per KVUE. They will prioritize conditioning before introducing football drills later in the summer, looking at endurance and strength first, then technique afterward.

Traditional spring games interrupt training cycles with a brief return to football activities, but this shift allows Sarkisian and co. to prepare for the demands of the SEC.

