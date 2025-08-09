"They never have to work another day": Georgia RB Nate Frazier shares powerful promise to family as Bulldogs eye title run 

Nate Frazier joined the Georgia Bulldogs as a part of the 2024 recruiting class. The running back made his collegiate debut last season and played in 13 games while recording 671 yards and eight rushing TDs. Kirby Smart's team finished the season with an SEC title while making it to the quarterfinals of the 12-team playoffs.

As the Bulldogs prepare for the 2025 season, Nate Frazier is looking forward to winning the national championship this year. On Friday, the running back made an appearance on the "Two Rings One Mic" podcast.

During the interview, Frazier talked about his 'why' and his motivation to continue achieving success as a football player. He said that he wants to achieve success so that his family doesn't have to go through hardships anymore.

"My 'why' is my family dawg. My 'why' is my mom," Frazier said (Timestamp- 9:20 onwards). "Coming from where I'm coming from, we all have a backstory. I grew up as a kid seeing all my loved ones work. My mom worked, my grandma worked, my aunties worked. Everybody in my family just worked. So my mindset was like, 'I want to get to a point where they never have to work another day in their life.'

"I was a kid who grew up in a certain environment where the majority of the things you hear are negative," Frazier added. "So I want to change things so that the majority of my family members are hearing about is positive. I want to take them away from those certain things and certain struggles we used to go through."

So far, under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs have won two national championships since 2016.

Georgia OC heaps praise on Nate Frazier ahead of 2025 season

The Bulldogs' offensive coordinator, Mike Bobo, had high praise for the running back during a recent press conference.

He talked about Nate Frazier's journey so far with the team while heaping praise on his discipline and his growth over the year.

"Well, I want to give Nate and his coach, Coach Crawford, a lot of credit," Bobo said via DawgPost.com. "He was one of the few guys that did not come in mid-year last year. He got here in June, and Nate is a tireless worker.

"He's always in Coach Crawford's office or in the bullpen with some of our quality control guys trying to catch up. Running back is not as complex as some of the other positions, except for pass protection. But this guy dove in and he worked extremely hard," he added.

The Bulldogs kick off their 2025 campaign with a game against Marshall on Aug. 30, scheduled to be played at Sanford Stadium at 3:30 pm ET.

