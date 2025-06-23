"They don't have Nick Saban to save them" - Florida State QB Thomas Castellanos fires brutal warning to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Thomas Castellanos's Florida State is scheduled to kick off its 2025 season against Alabama on Aug. 30. Ahead of the season, it appears that the Crimson Tide has received its fresh dose of gunpowder to boost its pre-season grind.

Ad

On Monday, Seminoles' starting quarterback took a dig at Kalen DeBoer's Alabama, with Nick Saban no longer the Crimson Tide head coach. Under Saban's coaching, Alabama won six national championships and was routinely found topping SEC rankings.

“I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast,” Castellanos told On3 Sports. “I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And then the ACC. I feel like I tore the ACC up by my damn self for the last two years, and now I’m with a squad. I hope people don’t think that Florida State is going to be the same team it was last year because we have weapons. People can’t just sit back in zone coverage and watch me.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Crimson Tide are entering their second season under DeBoer's leadership, after registering a 9-4 record last season.

Meanwhile, Thomas Castellanos played his previous season with Boston College, completing 99-for-161 passes for 1,366 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He transferred to Florida State for his senior year in December and Mike Norvell is thrilled.

"(Thomas Castellanos) He's got great skill with his arm, with his legs," Norvell said. "But the thing I've been so impressed with is just his leadership."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Analyst mulls over FSU QB Thomas Castellanos' NFL career

Thomas Castellanos transferred from Boston College to Florida State University to be the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Analyst Elliot believes that Mike Norvell's offence might benefit from a run-first approach, and Castellanos' skills as a solid runner might be what Florida State needs to win games this season.

But, on the flip side, Elliot thinks that if the QB1 focuses more on running than on his throwing skills, he might put his potential NFL future in jeopardy.

Ad

"Castellanos is not a good thrower by any stretcher," Elliot said (5:40). "If you want to put in Grayson James who's a better thrower than Castellanos is, I kind of get it.

"As long as Castellanos knows he's there to run and there is no future as an NFL quarterback or none of that nonsense, I could see it working."

Thomas Castellanos spent his first three seasons at UCF and Boston College before joining the Seminoles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Insiya Johar Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism. Know More