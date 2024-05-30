"They put together the best roster that money can buy": CFB analyst weighs in on the chances of Ryan Day's Ohio State beating Michigan in 2024

The 2024 season is a make-or-break year for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. Despite his impressive record of 56-7 and two Big Ten championships, Day's struggles against Michigan have cast a shadow over his tenure.

As CFB analyst RJ Young emphasized on FOX Sports' "The Number One College Football Show," the November 30th clash between Ohio State and Michigan in Columbus is "THE GAME" of the season. Young didn't hold back on the stakes for Day, stating:

"They have put together the best roster that money can buy. He got to win a national championship. The only way to do that is to go through Michigan, and they haven't been able to do that since 2019."

There’s an urgency for Day to turn the tide this year. Last season’s showdown was epic, with both teams entering the game undefeated at 11-0 and ranked in the top three.

The loss to Michigan, however, left Day with a 1-3 record against the Wolverines and amplified the pressure on him to deliver this season. Ryan Day's overall success is undeniable, but for Buckeye Nation, nothing matters more than beating Michigan.

Michigan or nothing for Ryan Day in CFB 2024

The pressure is mounting for Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day as the 2024 college football season approaches. Some Big Ten coaches believe that Day's job security hinges on one critical game: beating Michigan.

It’s not that Day hasn’t had success with the Buckeyes. He led Ohio State to the College Football Playoffs in 2019, 2020 and 2022. However, the Buckeyes have failed to cross the finishing line for three consecutive seasons, each time losing to Michigan and thus unable to win the Big Ten conference.

"It’s not national title or bust, but it’s certainly beat Michigan or bust," an anonymous coach told Athlon Sports.

Another coach said:

"Nothing really matters until they can get Michigan off their backs in November."

The Buckeyes have bolstered its roster through the transfer portal, landing key players like Will Howard, Julian Sayin, Caleb Downs and Quinshon Judkins. This influx of talent has raised expectations, with one coach commenting:

"This is maybe the most talented roster [Ryan] Day has had since he took over."

The Ohio State Buckeyes opens its 2024 season at home against Akron on August 31.

