"They're out there": GM Andrew Luck wants top talent like Christian McCaffery, Bryce Love and others for Stanford

Andrew Luck knows what it takes to win at Stanford. He's up there with John Elway and Jim Plunkett as the best quarterbacks in the Cardinals' history. Now, as Stanford's general manager, he's working to guide the program he once led back into the national spotlight.

Ad

Luck now oversees his alma mater's football program, assisting head coach Troy Taylor with recruiting and roster management. He helps the athletics program and university leadership with "fundraising, alumni relations, sponsorships, student-athlete support, and stadium experience," according to the school's release upon Luck's hiring.

Andrew Luck sat down with YouTube channel "TheSFNiners" for an exclusive interview in a video posted on Thursday. He explained the sort of players the program is looking for as it continues to try to climb back to college football's upper echelon.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We, Stanford, are still different," Luck said. "Especially with our academic integrity and the values associated with it. I know that there are incredibly bright kids out there that are also really good football players and that this is the school for them, right? The Christian McCafferys, the Bryce Loves, the Toby Gerharts, the (Richard) Shermans, the Michael Thomases, they're out there. We need to make sure we're getting an incredibly high yield on those kids. [ TS: 2:47]

Ad

"So, alignment from the university, a talented roster — to me, those are the starting points of a process for getting back rolling and winning. And the direction that I'm seeing, at least, from us, is that we're absolutely heading in the right way."

Ad

The job can get to be a lot for Luck, who's still adjusting to what it demands.

"Every day, there's a lot to do, I'm realizing," Andrew Luck said. "And it sort of piles up more and more and more."

Luck said he would talk to Frank Reich when he first became a head coach with the Indianapolis Colts. He learned from Reich how to prioritize that sort of workload.

Ad

"How do I best spend my time to help this football team? Or to help move this football team forward?" Luck said. "Look, fundraising is a part of that, spreading the message is a part of that, relationships with players is a part of that, creating optimal conditions for our coaching staff to succeed is a part of that. Negotiations is the new part of this in college sports that matters."

Ad

What did Andrew Luck accomplished as a player?

Andrew Luck guided the Cardinal to a 31-7 record from 2009-11. He was a two-time Heisman Trophy runner-up and won the Maxwell Award in 2011. His work at the college level made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He played for the team that took him, the Indianapolis Colts, from 2012-18, earning four Pro Bowl nods.

Ad

Injuries forced Luck into an early retirement, however, leaving him without the Super Bowl he was chasing during those seven seasons as a professional. The move shocked the football world.

Andrew Luck has returned to his roots in a place he's familiar with. Both parties hope that it works out in the way they envision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback