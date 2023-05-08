What is Andrew Luck doing now? All you need to know about Colts icon's new gig

Upon coming into the NFL, Andrew Luck was seen as the new Peyton Manning and the savior of the Indianapolis Colts. In his six years in the league, he was just that, and if he doesn't have a few more years in the NFL, he will be a future Hall of Fame lock.

However, Andrew Luck only stayed in the league for six seasons, retiring from the game before the 2019 NFL season. So what does Luck do these days, and what has the Stanford University alum been up to lately?

Luck has been spending his days being an ideal father to his little daughter, Lucy. Luck has been on "full-time daddy duty" since his retirement, as he helps his wife, Nicole, raise their daughter in the most loving environment possible.

On the side, he is pursuing a Master of Arts in Education at his alma mater, Stanford University. In a nutshell, Andrew Luck has been living his best life since he left the high-pressure environment of the NFL.

Nolan @nolan82 Andrew Luck’s retirement speech was pretty emotional at the end but he seemed in good spirits. Andrew Luck’s retirement speech was pretty emotional at the end but he seemed in good spirits. https://t.co/Ub8uCNqIRD

Why did Andrew Luck leave the NFL?

Andrew Luck left the NFL due to the numerous injuries he suffered as the franchise quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. Luck was a significant reason why the Colts moved on from franchise legend Peyton Manning, so you can only imagine the pressure he played with.

Nevertheless, Luck was phenomenal in playing under pressure as he led the Colts to yearly playoff berths while starting under center. However, the Colts could never build a competent offensive line to save Luck from one career-altering injury after another.

This all came to a head in 2017 when he picked up a nasty back injury that saw him miss the entire 2017 NFL season. He came back in 2018 and won Comeback player of the Year, but that was as good as it got.

Luck retired ahead of the 2019 NFL season in a hastily organized press conference at the Colts' Stadium. The most painful part of his retirement statement read:

"The cycle of getting hurt, rehabbing, getting hurt again, had brought me to this place."

His football career was indeed over for good.

NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh Never forget this absolute bomb Andrew Luck threw at his pro day Never forget this absolute bomb Andrew Luck threw at his pro day 🚀 https://t.co/unBuMGpnq8

Andrew Luck's NFL legacy

Andrew Luck is one of the most naturally talented players to play the quarterback position in the history of the NFL. Upon being selected first overall by the Colts in the 2012 NFL Draft, he was one of the best players at his position, and he never looked like a player in decline.

Luck came into the league as one of the most highly touted college football prospects during his college football career at Stanford University, and he lived up to the billing.

The bearded shot caller won the 2018 Comeback Player of the Year Award, earned four Pro Bowl selections, was the NFL's passing touchdowns leader in 2014, and holds the NFL record for most passing yards by a rookie quarterback with 4,374 passing yards. He was a star during his tenure in the league and is still sorely missed by Indianapolis Colts fans.

