"They still have the CFP to play man" - CFB fans react to Alabama players entering the transfer portal before Rose Bowl game vs Michigan

Alabama players seem to be in a hurry, entering the transfer portal despite the crucial Rose Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines on Jan.1. Wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks and defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings have declared themselves for the portal, leaving fans fuming, with some barraging social media with comments on Brooks's decision.

After this post, there was a series of comments that followed:

A fan indicated how much Brooks is scared to face a strong Michigan team:

Another pointed out these Alabama players' mentality:

Despite so much criticism, a fan posted an encouraging comment, calling Brooks a legend.

Meanwhile, another highlighted the real reason for Alabama players to enter the transfer portal.

Alabama is not the same team anymore.

A five-star recruit in the 2021 class, Brooks, became a fan favorite for two years. He was the game-changer for Alabama, scoring a 28-yard touchdown to tie the Iron Bowl against Auburn at 10-10 in the Crimson Tide's 26-24 overtime win.

In the following season, the receiver had 674 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, the second-best total on the team. However, those numbers dropped to only 30 yards in nine games this year.

A shoulder injury is the cause for his inconsistency this season. There were also questions about his availability for the playoff, and the transfer portal news has made everything crystal clear.

On the other hand, Hastings, a four-star recruit, did not see the field even once this season and has played in only a single game since he joined the Tide in 2022.

Alabama players to watch out for against Michigan

Jalen Milroe

ESPN has ranked Jalen Milroe at No.9 in its quarterback rating (83.6). He has thrown for 2,718 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He seems to be picking up the pace at the right time, which is needed in crucial games, especially in the playoff.

He was instrumental in Alabama's success against Georgia in the SEC championship game, throwing for 192 yards and two TDs.

Jermaine Burton

Jermaine Burton is a two-time leading receiver for fifth-ranked Bama (12-1). The senior led the charts last season with 677 yards in 40 receptions. However, he did better than last year with 777 yards, averaging 22.2 yards per catch.

Top-ranked Michigan (13-0) should be wary of these two Alabama players in the Rose Bowl.