“This aint nun new” - Detroit’s Terrion Arnold and Alabama QB Jalen Milroe shows off unique handshake during 2024 NFL draft

Detroit's Terrion Arnold and Alabama QB Jalen Milroe made a statement at the 2024 NFL Draft; showing their camaraderie with a unique handshake that caught everyone's attention.

The duo, adorned in eye-catching attire, shared a moment of swagger as they greeted each other before the draft proceedings. Sharing the special moment on his Instagram, Milroe captioned:

"This ain't nun new"

Milroe from Alabama, who’s known for his swagger and trademark "ROLL TIDE!" chant, infused the draft stage with his infectious energy. Meanwhile, Arnold sported a stylish salmon-pink suit with intricate silver details.

Designed by renowned fashion guru Tom Marchitelli, Arnold's outfit was more than just a suit; it was a personalized piece of art. Featuring special designs on the inside of the jacket, including images from Arnold's youth football days and a nod to Alabama's motto – “LANK” (Let All Naysayers Know).

How did Detroit Lions sign Terrion Arnold in the 2024 NFL Draft?

In the 2024 NFL Draft, The Detroit Lions made a strategic move by securing the talented Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold with the 24th overall pick. After Day 1 of the draft, Lions' GM Brad Holmes expressed his surprise at Arnold still being available, seizing the opportunity by trading up five places to secure the defender.

“Really, didn’t think he [Arnold] was going to be there calling late teens, but (I was) really trying and thinking we were going to have to settle for a different player at a different position but still trade up,” Holmes said to the reporters on day one of the draft.

The Lions GM revealed that they had initially eyed another player [Darius Robinson] for a potential trade-up but swiftly pivoted when Arnold unexpectedly fell to them. After being picked by Detroit, Arnold said to the fans,

“I just wanna say Detroit, y'all got a star, man. I'm home! I'm home!!’

The former Alabama CB’s selection marks a trend for the Lions, who have consistently tapped into the talent pool at Alabama in recent drafts. Arnold joining previous Crimson Tide picks like Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs.

