Former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold is one of the top cornerbacks in the class of 2024 and is widely expected to be drafted in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft.

In 2021, when he was being recruited by the now-retired $80 million worth Alabama coach Nick Saban (as per Celebrity Net Worth), Arnold revealed on ESPN2 the words that the Alabama coach told him that convinced him to commit.

"If you want, come and be with the best and compete against the best and if you consider yourself the best, why not come to the best?" Saban said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Terrion Arnold and his special relationship with Terry Saban

While Nick Saban was known for being a disciplinarian, his wife, Terry Saban, became known as the mother hen who let the student-athletes under her husband's tutelage heal their wounds after being told off by the now-retired coach.

One particular player shares a unique bond with Miss Terry as she is affectionately known around Tuscaloosa. Terrion Arnold almost always celebrated with her and even Nick Saban acknowledged their unique bond last year.

“Her (Miss Terry) and Terrion are really kind of buddies,” said Saban, breaking out into a chuckle. “I know she sort of texts with him and all that. I kind of get on him. It’s just kind of like raising your children.

"I’m the guy that’s [sic] always trying to get them to do right, and she’s the momma who’s always trying to make them happy. That’s the way it’s been for a long time.”

Last season, after big wins against the Texas A&M Aggies and the Kentucky Wildcats, Miss Terry and Terrion Arnold celebrated together and he admitted that she sends him inspirational text messages every Sunday.

After the win against the Wildcats, the charismatic Arnold reiterated the close bond that he had formed with Nick Saban and his wife over the years

“I would say my relationship with Miss Terry is second to none. And I love her. We’ll have that lifelong relationship," Arnold said. "She’s almost like a second mom. One thing I will say, when I came here it wasn’t fake. It hasn’t been fake since I’ve been here. She really cares about all of us and she does a really good job of displaying that.

"Honestly, Coach Saban and her, they’re the type of people who will give you the shirt off their back. People don’t really get a chance to have a close relationship with him cause they think, ‘Oh, it’s Nick Saban.’”

Alongside the Alabama Crimson Tide fans and his family, Terrion Arnold knows that there will be one other couple rooting for him during the 2024 NFL Draft.