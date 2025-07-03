"This is so bad," "Garbage" - Fans mock snow weather games in CFB 26 ahead of highly-anticipated release

College football fans aren't impressed with the latest trailer for EA Sports CFB 26 ahead of its release.

EA Sports CFB 26 is set to be released on July 10 and will be the second installment since the return of the fan-favorite game last season. Ahead of the release, some gameplay footage was shown, including snow games.

It's another feature that EA CFB 26 is trying, so the game looks more realistic. However, fans don't seem too impressed with it.

"The snow is so bad. Why do they have to shovel out every yard line? Just make it normal," a fan wrote.

"Garbage," a fan added.

College football fans were hoping EA CFB 26 was going to be better than last year after it disappointed, but fans don't have much hope after the latest trailer.

"Looks like last year," a fan added.

"Stadium Pulse: brought to you by Lowe’s," a fan wrote.

A common complaint from fans is that it looks basically the same as CFB 25 and fans worry it will also play the same.

"The snow still look like PS2 graphics," a fan wrote.

"it looks the same…..," a fan added.

EA Sports CFB 26 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, just as it was last year, as the game is only on the new generation consoles.

Who's the top-ranked player in EA Sports CFB 26?

Ahead of EA Sports CFB 26 being released on July 10, the game released the player rankings.

The top-ranked player in the video game is Ohio State Buckeyes star receiver Jeremiah Smith, who's a 98 overall. The top-ranked defensive player is Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, at 96 overall.

The top-ranked quarterbacks are Cade Klubnik of Clemson, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, and Penn State's Drew Allar, who are all 92 overall. Arch Manning of Texas is not in the top five despite being the favorite to win the Heisman.

The top-10 players in EA CFB 26 is as follows:

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State, 98 overall Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State, 96 overall Anthony Hill Jr. LB, Texas, 95 overall Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame, 95 overall Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama, 95 overall TJ Parker, DE, Clemson, 95 overall Dylan Stewart, DE, South Carolina, 94 overall Jordan Tyson, WR, Arizona State, 94 overall Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee, 94 overall Peter Woods, DT, Clemson 94 overall

