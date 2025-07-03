"This is so bad," "Garbage" - Fans mock snow weather games in CFB 26 ahead of highly-anticipated release

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 03, 2025 14:11 GMT
College football fans aren't impressed with the latest trailer for EA Sports CFB 26 ahead of its release.

EA Sports CFB 26 is set to be released on July 10 and will be the second installment since the return of the fan-favorite game last season. Ahead of the release, some gameplay footage was shown, including snow games.

It's another feature that EA CFB 26 is trying, so the game looks more realistic. However, fans don't seem too impressed with it.

"The snow is so bad. Why do they have to shovel out every yard line? Just make it normal," a fan wrote.
"Garbage," a fan added.

College football fans were hoping EA CFB 26 was going to be better than last year after it disappointed, but fans don't have much hope after the latest trailer.

"Looks like last year," a fan added.
"Stadium Pulse: brought to you by Lowe’s," a fan wrote.

A common complaint from fans is that it looks basically the same as CFB 25 and fans worry it will also play the same.

"The snow still look like PS2 graphics," a fan wrote.
"it looks the same…..," a fan added.

EA Sports CFB 26 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, just as it was last year, as the game is only on the new generation consoles.

Who's the top-ranked player in EA Sports CFB 26?

Ahead of EA Sports CFB 26 being released on July 10, the game released the player rankings.

The top-ranked player in the video game is Ohio State Buckeyes star receiver Jeremiah Smith, who's a 98 overall. The top-ranked defensive player is Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, at 96 overall.

The top-ranked quarterbacks are Cade Klubnik of Clemson, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, and Penn State's Drew Allar, who are all 92 overall. Arch Manning of Texas is not in the top five despite being the favorite to win the Heisman.

The top-10 players in EA CFB 26 is as follows:

  1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State, 98 overall
  2. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State, 96 overall
  3. Anthony Hill Jr. LB, Texas, 95 overall
  4. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame, 95 overall
  5. Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama, 95 overall
  6. TJ Parker, DE, Clemson, 95 overall
  7. Dylan Stewart, DE, South Carolina, 94 overall
  8. Jordan Tyson, WR, Arizona State, 94 overall
  9. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee, 94 overall
  10. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson 94 overall
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

