“This is cool!” - Texas HC Steve Sarkisian reacts as Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy gets his artifacts on display in Canton

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy was rewarded with his NFL combine gear moving into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The wide receiver surprised NFL general managers and coaches in March by shattering the 40-yard dash record with an astonishing time of 4.21 seconds.

The orange Adidas cleats and his black sleeveless T-shirt are on their way to Canton, Ohio, to be placed in the Hall of Fame and displayed at the HOF's "Pro Football Today Gallery." Worthy's draft stock soared after his record-breaking performance at the scouting combine, leading him into first-round contention in the 2024 NFL draft.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs wasted no time, trading up to secure Worthy with the 28th overall pick in the draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the NFL draft last week, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian couldn't contain his excitement, taking to Instagram to celebrate Worthy's achievement. Sarkisian hailed Worthy's speed as he captioned his Instagram post:

"This is so cool! #allgasnobrakes 🌬"

Screenshot via Instagram

Sarkisian lauded Worthy's skill set, highlighting his speed, football IQ and playmaking ability. During his tenure at Texas, Worthy proved his mettle as a dynamic playmaker, accumulating 2,755 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns over three seasons.

Transitioning from collegiate football to the NFL, Worthy will now catch passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, regarded as one of the best in the league.

Also read: IN PHOTOS: Xavier Worthy's girlfriend Tia Jones sums up draft night experience as Chiefs welcome history-making WR

Will Xavier Worthy benefit Patrick Mahomes?

The electrifying performance of Xavier Worthy at the NFL combine in March turned heads as the wide receiver from Fresno, California, displayed his potential to the GMs and coaches of the NFL.

Worthy had a standout senior season at Texas, recording over 1,000 receiving yards, 75 receptions and five receiving touchdowns. The WR will bring a dynamic skill set to the Chiefs' offense, led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Expand Tweet

His exceptional route-running and ball-tracking abilities will provide Mahomes with an additional option in the passing game. Expressing his desire to join the Chiefs, Worthy told USA Today:

“In a perfect world, I definitely would want to go to the Chiefs. Just the way Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs improvise and use you. They had Tyreek Hill. The way they used him, I feel like that would be a perfect fit for me.”

With lightning-fast speed and agility, Worthy's selection signals Kansas City's commitment to bolster their offense and provide Mahomes with the tools for continued success.

Also read: NFL fans not sold on Xavier Worthy's Chiefs tattoo - "3rd grader could've done a better job," "Nah this ain't it dawg"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback