IN PHOTOS: Xavier Worthy's girlfriend Tia Jones sums up draft night experience as Chiefs welcome history-making WR

Xavier Worthy was drafted in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday. The reigning Super Bowl champions traded with their playoff rival, the Buffalo Bills, to move up four spots to take the former Texas wide receiver.

Worthy's girlfriend, Tia Jones, documented the draft experience and shared the journey with her followers on Instagram.

"Welcome to the chiefs kingdom ❤️."

Tia Jones revealed her NFL Draft night wardrobe, which includes a cropped blazer, black skirt, and Chanel sneakers. She took a mirror selfie before the night began, then posted a photo of herself and Worthy shortly after he was drafted. Showing off his new Kansas City Chiefs draft hat.

Xavier Worthy and his girlfriend Tia are celebrating NFL Draft night.

The day after Worthy heard his name called by the Super Bowl champions, he and Jones jetted off to Kansas City on a private plane to meet his new coach and staff. Worthy and Jones snapped a selfie on the plane.

Worthy and Tia Jones jetting off to Kansas City after getting drafted by the Chiefs.

Worthy will now get to catch passes from three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Xavier Worthy spoke about opportunity to be drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowl titles the last two seasons. Despite being regarded as a dominant team, the Chiefs' kryptonite for the 2023 NFL season was dropped passes. Mahomes would make spectacular throws down the field to pull his team back into the game, but a dropped pass would ruin the occasion.

After being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs, Xavier Worthy spoke to reporters. He said that he was unsure if Kansas City would draft him since they were originally the final pick of the first round.

"Everyone thought the rest of the NFL was never going to let the Chiefs get to me, but I’m here," Worthy said. "I’m excited to get to play with Patrick Mahomes, and seeing the success that Tyreek Hill had with this offense, I feel like it’s amazing."

Worthy not only can catch passes, but he also has the speed to get downfield. The former Texas Longhorn standout broke the NFL Combine record for the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.21 seconds.

One thing the remaining 31 NFL teams didn't want to see was the Chiefs getting another offensive weapon for Patrick Mahomes.