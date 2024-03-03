Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes stunned over Xavier Worthy's record 40-yard dash time at 2024 NFL combine

Xavier Worthy has two new fans after setting the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Draft Combine history

On Saturday, the Texas Longhorns wide receiver did a 4.21, 0.04 seconds better than what John Ross achieved in 2017. His first run was a 4.25, but on his next, he just edged the record, as verified by Adam Schefter:

That impressed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his former receiver Tyreek Hill:

Will Rams, Cowboys pursue Xavier Worthy?

The Kansas City Chiefs are considered the frontrunners to land Xavier Worthy. And it makes much sense - they have been sorely needing top-shelf receivers ever since Tyreek Hill and JuJu Smith-Schuster left.

Kadarius Toney became notorious for his dropped passes and penalties and was a healthy scratch for Super Bowl LVIII. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is gone despite a decent postseason performance. Rashee Rice has been the only one with promise, but he obviously cannot do it alone.

That's where Xavier Worthy comes in. His speed and route-running ability give Patrick Mahomes a new deep-field option, which frees up Rice and star tight end Travis Kelce in the middle, according to FanSided's Cody Williams. However, a pair of NFC contenders could beat the Chiefs to their services.

One of them is the Los Angeles Rams. General manager Les Snead was overheard calling Worthy 'the fastest human (I've) ever evaluated.' Now he may not be in a rush to draft another WR, given that his team already has Cooper Kupp, Tutu Atwell, and Puka Nacua; but the first of them has been dogged by injuries, and he may want to prepare for a future without the Super Bowl LVI MVP.

Another team is the Dallas Cowboys. According to Sports Illustrated's Anthony Lucciardi, general manager Jerry Jones could want the youngster as a complement to CeeDee Lamb, who has been phenomenal as Dak Prescott's main aerial target but needs more help:

"Worthy represents the type of dynamic talent the team lacked in 2023, both by the diminished returns of running back Tony Pollard and the lack of success from secondary receivers. His speed stands out on tape and his ability to turn any catch into a big play is invaluable to an offense."

The Rams and Cowboys respectively have the 19th and 24th overall picks in the upcoming Draft.