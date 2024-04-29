Chiefs' Xavier Worthy's mother shares heartwarming wishes for WR's 21st birthday

Xavier Worthy celebrated more than being drafted 28th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs over the weekend.

On Saturday, the former Texas Longhorns wide receiver turned 21. His mother Nicky Jones posted images of the two of them on X (formerly Twitter):

“Happy 21ST BIRTHDAY to my first and only baby boy, Zay!"

Born in Fresno, California, he is the eldest of three children (he also has two younger sisters, Ree and Onie). Worthy completed high school early during the COVID-19 pandemic after Jones enrolled him in the Apex Virtual Learning School (AVLS). She describes the learning process as follows:

“The online classroom and coursework were simple and easy to follow. His Student Success Advisor and instructors were readily available to answer any questions I had. They also frequently communicated his progress throughout his time enrolled.”

Xavier Worthy speaks up on joining Chiefs

After their highly-covered dropped pass issues, the Chiefs needed another highly talented wide receiver who could complement sophomore Rashee Rice and free agent signing Marquise Brown.

Xavier Worthy, who had been predicting that he would end up with the defending Super Bowl champions, said:

"Everyone thought the rest of the NFL was never going to let the Chiefs get to me, but I’m here. I’m excited to get to play with (star quarterback Patrick Mahomes), and seeing the success that (former wide receiver) Tyreek Hill had with this offense, I feel like it’s amazing."

At his introductory Zoom press conference, he added:

“I’m coming with a mentality to work hard, earn my spot, and earn my spot in the locker room. I feel like I can play receiver; I’ve run a whole route tree, disciplined, smart, knows the game very well, so I feel like I’m ready to compete and see what’s up in Kansas City.”

So how does Worthy fit in with the offense, or the team in general? Despite his lack of size (only 5'11" and 165 lbs), he envisions himself being a top contributor:

"...I pride myself on being a difference maker and somebody who’s going to make a play, whether that’s being tough, making a big play blocking or receiving the ball or special teams, anything. So, I just pride myself on heart, and I feel like that’s what motivates me and makes me different."

His first outing as a Chief is expected to be at the first OTA from May 20 to 22.