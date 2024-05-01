The Kansas City Chiefs used their first-round pick to secure the services of wide receiver Xavier Worthy during the first night of the 2024 NFL Draft. Worthy broke the record of the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine, and while he needs to improve his fundamentals, his speed will mesh perfectly with the Chiefs' offensive scheme.

Worthy decided that in order to show his appreciation for his new team, he needed a new tattoo to celebrate the upcoming phase of his life. The former Texas wide receiver inked the Kansas City Chiefs logo on his skin just five days after the biggest moment of his life.

However, NFL fans weren't appreciative of his new tattoo, especially with life in the NFL changing faster than his 40-yard dash speed. While it's a great show of appreciation to the team who drafted him, his career is just getting started - and the fans let him know, especially as the quality of the tattoo certainly could've been better.

"Just to get traded next year 😂😂😂," wrote one of the fans.

"Hell nah what if he gets traded 😭," said another.

"The way he drops pass he won’t be there long," wrote a third one.

"Nah this ain’t it dawg lol," a fourth fan commented.

"Dude basically branded himself for the chiefs 😭😂," another had to say.

How can Xavier Worthy help Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

The former Texas weapon has enough vertical speed to stress defenses and create big plays, which were a big problem for the team the year before. His speed allows him to create separation at the top of the route, and perhaps more importantly, he's excellent at tracking the ball while in the air.

Worthy doesn't have the strongest body in the league, and his drop rate is a concern entering the pros. He also isn't going to be a feature of the offense when looking for 50/50 balls, since he's great at creating separation but not good at making contested catches.

Considering Patrick Mahomes' arm strength, it's easy to see how Worthy's speed will translate to the Chiefs' scheme and make him a valuable piece of the offense.