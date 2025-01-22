"This is more delusional": Fans have mixed reactions to Shedeur Sanders' comment on Coach Prime - Cowboys rumors

Coach Prime to the Dallas Cowboys rumors are not going anywhere until Jerry Jones either hires a new coach or give in to the call of buying out the Coloado coach's $8 million contract.

Deion Sanders’ quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, is also caught in the whirlwind. His recent comments have added fuel to the fire as the Cowboys owner reportedly considers hiring the Buffs coach. On his "2Legendary" podcast, the Colorado QB kept his perspective grounded, saying:

“It’s a decision on him and him. I don’t really have a say in anything at all. I’m just thankful for whatever situation comes,” Shedeur said.

Fans, however, weren’t as diplomatic.

One fan commented, “This is more delusional than the Cowboys winning the Super Bowl 😂😂.”

Another fan blasted Coach Prime’s credentials, saying:

"I think it would be a disaster for both. Never competed against any real NFL level competition. Never played SEC school or a Big 10 school in 4 years. NFL is full SEC and Big 10 guys. Shadure [Shedeur] is a good player but is he about lead a team right out the gate I don't know about that. We'll see!!"

"Honestly, everyone is sick of hearing from the dudes. Dudes never beat any good teams at Colorado," another person wrote.

Several others shared their thougts in the comment section of the post:

"I think Jerry would do it but Prime would be miserable because he won’t have control," one Instagram user said.

"That’s not even wtf he asked," another fan said.

"It would be damn near evil for him to leave them Buffs," a fan commented.

Screenshot via Instagram/@2legendary, @overtime

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Ed Werder speculated that Coach Prime would “almost certainly” accept the job should Jones extends an offer.

Former NFL MVP gives harsh verdict on Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders

The idea of Deion and Shedeur Sanders teaming up in the NFL has taken over the football world after Colorado finished its 9-3 season and Coach Prime’s kids embark on their NFL journey.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton isn’t sold on the father-son pairing working out in a professional locker room. Speaking on "4th&1 with Cam Newton," the ex-Carolina Panthers QB said:

“If Deion goes over and beyond to get his son, it’s going to be bad before it’s good in their locker room.”

Newton shares a close bond with the Sanders family. He also clarified not being overly critical of Shedeur.

“Some people say I’m too hard on Shedeur,” Newton said. “But I f*** with Shedeur and Coach Prime. I just know what this game will do.”

Drawing from his experience as a Heisman winner and former No. 1 draft pick, Newton shared an advice.

“When you’re in a locker room coached by your father, it’s not always welcomed. But you still have to f***ing ball,” Newton added.

The NFL is no cakewalk for rookie quarterbacks, and Newton’s advice comes from someone who’s been in Shedeur’s shoes.

