"This dog had a better life than 95% of humans": CFB fans blast PETA for taunting Georgia Bulldogs’ treasured mascot Uga X’s death

While Tuesday's death of Uga X, the­ beloved former mascot of the Ge­orgia Bulldogs, led to mourning from the school's fans, a comment from the People for the Ethical Tre­atment of Animals has drawn backlash.

PETA contends that the use of an English bulldog as the school's mascot is misguided because the breed has health issues that lead to a low-quality of life and short lifespans.

"We’re hoping his passing reminds just how irresponsible it is for them to be promoting unhealthy, breathing-impaired, flat-faced breeds like English Bulldogs," PETA tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Georgia fans called PETA's remark out of line­ and defe­nded the mascot's quality of life as one fille­d with affection and care.

"This dog had a better life than 95% of humans but do your thing," one user tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Here is how fans reacted to PETA's statement.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Que's tenure as the Georgia Bulldogs' mascot wasn't just marked by victories and accolades. He became a cherished member of the Seiler family, continuing the tradition initiated by Frank "Sonny" and Cecelia Seiler in 1956.

The community and the Seiler family reflected on Que's punctual breakfast barks and his role in cementing Georgia's position in college football.

His retirement in 2023 marked the end of an era, succeeded by Uga XI, known as "Boom."

Charles Seiler, now leading the family's ownership, expressed the void left by Que's absence:

"Things will be a little different around the house for a while."

Que's punctual barking for breakfast, a ritual at 5:30 a.m., has now been succeeded by his successor, Boom, who made his call at 6 a.m.

Uga X's retirement after the Bulldogs' 15-0 season in 2022, capped by a dominant win in the most lopsided bowl game in college football history, solidified Que's legacy as a two-time national champion and the most successful Uga in the university's proud history.

Uga X's legacy and achievements

Que, born on May 27, 2013, took up his mascot duties in November 2015 and witnessed a remarkable era in Georgia Bulldogs' football.

Under Uga X's watch, the team achieved a record of 91-18, securing two Southeastern Conference titles, two College Football Playoff national championships and seven New Year’s Six bowl appearances.

The English bulldog witnessed historic moments, such as the Bulldogs' triumph in the SEC title game in 2017, marking their first conference championship since 2005.

Que's death leaves a void not only in the Seiler family, who has been dedicated to the Uga mascot lineage since 1956 but also in the hearts of Georgia Bulldogs fans who cherished him as an icon and a living symbol of their team's fighting spirit.