Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht could not stop the Cyclones from losing their first game of the season when they were beaten 38-30 by the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 6 of college football action. Becht went 30-of-48 for 314 yards, resulting in two touchdowns, while adding 22 rushing yards, resulting in two touchdowns.
Before the Cyclones' Week 7 clash against the Colorado Buffaloes, the ailing Coach Prime lavished praise on Becht's game play during an interview on Wednesday with Romi Bean (5:40).
"The guy's consistent. This guy gets the job done," Sanders said. "I like his poise. I like his physical and mental toughness. He places the ball where it needs to be."
There was one aspect about Rocco Becht that the $60 million worth Deion Sanders (as per Celebrity Net Worth) found troubling after Romi Bean revealed that the influential Iowa State quarterback performs better in games than during training.
"That's intriguing. I won't say I like that. I would rather a guy is a practice guy because if I see it in practice, I know I'm gonna see it in the game," Sanders said.
"It's hard for me to just wait and I ain't seen it in practice all week, then I see it in the game. I'm not gonna trust you too much. I don't know how many times you can pull a rabbit out of the hat. But, that kid can flat out play."
Rocco Becht praised for toughness ahead of Buffs clash
Rocco Becht took a hard hit to the head during the Iowa State Cyclones' loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats, causing him to leave the game for the medical tent. However, he only missed two plays before returning to the field.
During his weekly news conference, Cyclones coach Matt Campbell praised his quarterback's mental and physical toughness despite also battling an ankle injury.
“He’s tough, he’s resilient, and he’s gonna keep playing,” Matt Campbell said. “I really appreciate that. So it is a fine balance sometimes, because I think it’s one of those things (where) you want to be mindful of, man, the guy’s dinged up.
“But, you know, sometimes when you watch that guy pull the ball down and go run, he’s gonna compete until there’s no time left on the clock and that’s what makes him really special.”
Rocco Becht has amassed 1,417 yards, resulting in nine touchdowns and two interceptions for the 4-1 Iowa State Cyclones this season as they seek to reach another Big 12 championship game.
