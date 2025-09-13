"This was not Nico's fault": CFB insider issues stern warning while calling out Nico Iamaleava's dad for big trade blunder after UCLA's Week 3 debacle

Nico Iamaleava’s first season at UCLA is not going as hoped. The former Tennessee quarterback transferred to the Bruins in the offseason amid reports of an NIL-related dispute, though his family has denied that claim. Regardless, the transfer from a College Football Playoff team to a winless UCLA program has not been going well for the quarterback.On Friday, UCLA was defeated 35-10 at home by New Mexico, a team the Bruins were favored to beat by 15.5 points.Nico Iamaleava, completed 22 of 34 passes for 193 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His lone score, a 12-yard pass to Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, came in the second quarter. However, the end did not pan out in a win for the Bruins.Regarding the defeat, college football analyst Danny Kanell said on Saturday during CBS Sports “College Football Pregame” show:“I think this should be a warning for every player out there that is considering making a move. More so, it’s a warning to those players, ‘Be careful of the advice you’re getting.’ I don’t think this was Nico’s fault. His dad got heavily involved, that’s representation that was heavily involved.“They thought they could get more money from Tennessee but if you’re gonna bluff and act like there is a lot of great opportunities out there, you better make sure you have one.&quot;Because they were scrambling to find a place for him to go to, and they ended up at UCLA and it made zero sense whatsoever because the excuse they sent for Tennessee was, ‘We’re not really thrilled that they’re giving us enough help around us with an offensive line. We weren’t gonna get helped with the NFL development.’ This move could derail us his entire career.”Nico Iamaleava and UCLA have a tough road aheadNico Iamaleava and the UCLA Bruins will head into a bye week before starting Big Ten play on the road at Northwestern. That may be their best chance to win anytime soon. After that, they face No. 2-ranked Penn State and then travel to Michigan State. If UCLA can’t beat Northwestern, a 0-6 start is very possible.The Week 3 loss dropped UCLA to 0-3 on the season. The Bruins have given up 30 or more points in all three games this year and are allowing an average of 244 rushing yards per game.Tennessee, meanwhile, went 10-2 last regular season and made the College Football Playoff, losing in the first round to eventual national champions Ohio State. Comparing the two programs, UCLA will hope to win at least 40% of that total based on its current form.Also Read: Big Sky conference ruthlessly trolls Nico Iamaleava's UCLA as the Bruins struggle against New Mexico&quot;Nico Iamaleava will not make it to the NFL&quot;: UCLA QB gets torched after disastrous performance in 35-10 loss to New Mexico Lobos