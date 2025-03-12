“This is not a normal job”: Urban Meyer recalls advice to Eddie George before taking the Bowling Green HC gig

The Bowling Green Falcons made a change this offseason, hiring former NFL player Eddie George as their head coach. This is George's second head coaching opportunity in college football. He was previously the head coach of Tennessee State from 2021 to 2024.

Ad

On Wednesday, George appeared on "The Triple Option" to talk about his new gig. One of the hosts, Urban Meyer, is best known for his time at Ohio State and Florida. However, before going to those high-profile teams, he was the head coach of Bowling Green in 2001 and 2002.

Meyer gave Eddie George some advice about his new gig (starts at 3:15).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That place is special to me. They took a chance on a 35-year-old receiver coach out of Notre Dame. I fell in love with the community. As you go, the community goes. I called you a day before you took that job and said, 'Man, this is not a normal job. This is a town of 25,000 people that, to get that stadium full, they got to have a reason to go.' I got news, you're that reason.

Ad

Trending

"Here's the thing, I'll leave you with this: the place is in pretty good shape. Scott Loeffler, you got pretty good facilities. I was up there two years ago. I mean, I'm not going back to what it was like in '01. It wasn't like that. You got a pretty good situation."

Ad

Eddie George discusses his first experience at Bowling Green

After Urban Meyer recalled his advice for Eddie George, George discussed his first experience when he got to Bowling Green (starts at 4:30).

"The moment I touched down yesterday, you can feel the love, the excitement. That's what got me excited. My family was excited, I was excited, I was like, 'This is awesome.' They flew me and my family up and immediately met me with love and respect. So excited, just meeting the people around the town, the staff. It's been first class."

Ad

Eddie George is taking over a team at Bowling Green that has not had a lot of success in recent years. Under former coach Scott Loeffler, the team never had more than seven wins in a season in his six seasons as head coach.

The last time the team had double-digit wins was in 2015. Even Urban Meyer had limited success in Bowling Green, achieving eight and nine-win seasons in his two years there.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback